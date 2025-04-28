Karnataka is relaunching spoken English classes in govt. schools with a revamped plan, offering 180 hours of instruction annually, focusing on conversational skills and practical language use.

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s government schools are set to relaunch spoken English classes with a revamped plan, aiming for 180 hours of instruction annually across 1,000 schools, including Karnataka Public Schools. Guest teachers will be hired to focus on conversational skills, moving beyond traditional exam-orientated teaching. The curriculum will prioritise practical language use, covering everything from basic introductions to discussions on culture and life experiences.

After a failed attempt last year, the Department of School Education and Literacy has devised a comprehensive strategy to ensure the success of the programme this time, with better resources in place.

Initially, spoken English classes were supposed to be held on weekends in select government schools. However, despite a state-level training conducted by the Regional Institute of English for master trainers, the programme failed to take off.

This year, the department plans to provide 180 hours of spoken English teaching in an academic year. Around 1,000 schools, based on student strength, will be selected for the programme, which will also include Karnataka Public Schools. The plan is to hire guest teachers specifically for spoken English instruction.

According to an academic expert, traditional English classes focus mainly on exams, leaving little room for practical conversations. Teachers are encouraged to conduct lessons in English for at least 40 minutes to naturally expose students to the language.

The new curriculum will introduce students to language functions such as self-introductions and asking questions. Initially, activities will involve naming objects, places, and people, gradually building into sentences. As students progress, lessons will include discussions on culture, festivals, and life experiences. The modules are still being finalised.

Additionally, the state government has announced an AI-powered language learning program, ‘Ek Step’, as part of the budget. The popularity of English-medium sections in government schools has surged, leading the government to announce more such sections. Currently, 4,190 schools offer English-medium classes, with an additional 4,000 planned in the previous budget.