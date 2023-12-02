Karnataka: Tejasvi Surya slams BBMP, labels it 'most corrupt organization' in scathing rebuke

Bengaluru, a city that resonates deeply with its residents, has bestowed identity and opportunities upon many, including Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya. In an address at the Kannada Republic Summit, he passionately questioned the future trajectory of the city over the next 25 years.

Tejasvi pointedly observed the lack of strategic planning by key organisations such as BDA, BBMP, and BMRCL, emphasising the absence of foresight in shaping Bengaluru's future. The last revision of the Bengaluru Master Plan in 2015, with data dating back to 2007, serves as a testament to the stagnant planning landscape.

While disavowing any political motives, Tejasvi spoke as a concerned citizen, highlighting the bureaucratic hurdles hindering essential developments. He highlighted the disjointed decision-making process, where requests for infrastructure, like flyovers, are directed to BBMP without the involvement of traffic engineers, an absent department within the organisation.

Critiquing BBMP as a purportedly corrupt entity, Tejasvi cited instances of bribery during house construction, underscoring the need for structural reforms rather than mere political rhetoric. He advocated for a more integrated approach, stressing that the current state of affairs requires a comprehensive transformation.

Tejasvi further illustrated the lack of coordination among pivotal transportation agencies—BMTC, BMRCL, and others—revealing a deficiency in communication and planning. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) law, passed in 2022 under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, was meant to address this issue, yet the absence of data and clarity on its progress raises concerns.

In the midst of this, Tejasvi called for a paradigm shift, asserting that Bengaluru's infrastructure needs more than superficial solutions. Comparing it to a surgical procedure rather than a band-aid fix, he urged for a holistic approach that transcends political boundaries. The need for a unified vision, streamlined communication, and structural reform echoed throughout his impassioned address.