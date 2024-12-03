Karnataka suffers from Cyclone Fengal effect: Yellow alert issued for 6 districts

Cyclone Fengal has disrupted life across Karnataka with heavy rains in over 20 districts, prompting school and college holidays in nine regions. Landslides, house damage, and traffic jams have been reported. A yellow alert is issued for six districts, with rain likely to continue.

Cyclone Fengal's impact has brought cold and cloudy weather across Karnataka, disrupting normal life in several regions. Heavy rain lashes over 20 districts, including Bengaluru, Kodagu, coastal areas, and the Malnad region. South Karnataka is witnessing intensified rainfall, causing severe inconvenience to residents.

In light of the prevailing weather conditions, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in seven districts on Monday. Authorities extended the precautionary measure to nine districts on Tuesday, citing continued heavy rainfall.



On Monday, Kodagu, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mysore, and Ramanagara districts observed a school and college holiday due to heavy rain. On Tuesday, the holiday list expanded to include Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, and Mangalore districts, along with Kodagu, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, and Ramanagara, as forecasts indicated sustained rainfall.

In Chamarajanagar district, a landslide at the Talubetta bend on the Male Mahadeshwara Betta road caused traffic disruption. Trees blocked the roadway, leading to a four-hour traffic jam and hardship for devotees travelling along the route.

Additionally, a house in Male Mahadeshwara Betta partially collapsed on Monday morning. Fortunately, three occupants were rescued unhurt. The house, built with kalkar sheets, suffered significant wall damage due to the rain.

In the coastal region, heavy rain inundated a wood mill near Thokkottu Seva Soudha in Ullal taluk. In Bantwal’s Ullagudde area, a house was damaged by lightning. On the Bengaluru-Mysore National Highway near Ramanagara, waterlogging caused a kilometre-long traffic jam, leaving motorists stranded.

Meanwhile, districts in North Karnataka, including Dharwad, Bellary, Vijayanagar, Koppal, Haveri, and Uttara Kannada, experienced steady rainfall from Monday afternoon, bringing colder temperatures and cloudy skies.



The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for six districts—Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan—on Tuesday. This alert follows Cyclone Fengal's impact after it hit Puducherry. While the cyclone's intensity is expected to decrease starting Tuesday, moderate to light rainfall will continue in various parts of the state.

Cloudy weather is likely in Bengaluru, Kolar, Tumkur, and other regions, with intermittent rainfall forecast in Raichur and nearby districts in northern Karnataka.

