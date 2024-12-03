Kolkata Weather Update: Met office makes HUGE forecast; Check today's forecast, AQI level of the city

When will Winter return to Kolkata? Cyclone Fengal halted the entry of Winter to the state. But now that the cyclonic system has weakened, met office has made huge predictions about Winter's return. Check today's forecast and AQI levels in the city

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 9:05 AM IST

Alipore Met office predicted that today, on Tuesday, Kolkata's highest temperature will be 27 degrees and lowest will be 19 degrees

Cyclone Fengal increased to temperature of the city, but now that it is over, weather will be pleasant in the city and it's adjoining districts. But winter chills would return towards the end of this week

From Tuesday, the moisture level in the city will decrease which will make the north-west winds to return to the city paving the way for winter to return. Kolkata to see a minimum 5 degree fall in temperature by weekend

'Strong northwesterly winds can drag the Celsius to under 15 degrees as well', says HR Biswas who heads the weather section at Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore

AQI level in Kolkata stands at a moderate level of 118, which means people who are sensitive to pollution should stay indoors or use mask

