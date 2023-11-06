Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Soldier assaulted outside bar for alleged public nuisance in Belagavi (WATCH)

    An Army jawan, Parashuram, was brutally beaten outside a bar in Belagavi, Karnataka, due to his involvement in a public disturbance. He was heavily intoxicated and became confrontational, leading to a physical altercation with a group of six men. The police have registered a case and arrested four individuals in connection with the assault.

    Karnataka: Soldier assaulted outside bar for alleged public nuisance in Belagavi (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    In a disturbing incident, an Army jawan was beaten outside a bar in Belagavi, Karnataka, reportedly due to his involvement in a public disturbance. Local law enforcement has registered a case and initiated investigations into the matter.

    The victim, identified as Parashuram, was heavily intoxicated and had taken to stopping vehicles on the road. He adamantly refused to heed the warnings and confrontations of angry viewers, resorting to abusive language instead. This defiance escalated into a physical altercation, with a group of six individuals assaulting the soldier.

    Video footage captured the incident from a nearby building. It showed the soldier, who was in plain clothes, being thrown onto a busy road by a group of men. While he lay motionless, they relentlessly struck and kicked him. Later, they dragged him to the sidewalk and continued the attack.

    Preliminary reports indicate that the heavily intoxicated soldier had been causing a disturbance in the vicinity. Some residents had reportedly warned him to cease his disruptive behaviour, but he remained uncooperative. Eventually, a crowd gathered and took matters into their own hands, subjecting the soldier to a physical beating.

    In response to the incident, the police have filed a case against the six individuals involved in the assault, leading to the arrest of four of them.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 2:02 PM IST
