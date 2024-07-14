Karnataka rains: Hill collapse threatens road closure at Agumbe ghat in Shivamogga, traffic diverted

Heavy rainfall triggered another hill collapse at Agumbe Ghat, connecting Shivamogga and Mangaluru. This is the fifth incident in three years, blocking the road with debris. Authorities banned vehicular movement for safety, diverting traffic to Hulikal Ghat. Agumbe Ghat, famed for its scenic Western Ghats route, faces recurring challenges due to its location and monsoon rains.

Continuous heavy rainfall has once again triggered a hill collapse at Agumbe Ghat, connecting Shivamogga and Mangaluru, located in the Thirthahalli Taluk of Shivamogga District. This marks the fifth instance of such an incident at the ghat, which has seen recurring collapses over the past three years. The latest collapse has resulted in stones obstructing the road, necessitating immediate clearance operations.

Authorities, including the Shimoga District Collector, have swiftly responded by banning vehicular movement at Agumbe Ghat to ensure public safety. This precautionary measure aims to prevent any mishaps as debris removal and assessment of the ghat's stability are underway.



In response to the road closure, traffic destined for Udupi has been diverted to Hulikal Ghat, easing the flow of vehicles while ensuring minimal disruption to travel plans. Agumbe Ghat, known for its scenic route through the Western Ghats, has faced challenges due to its geographical location and the heavy monsoon rains typical of the region.

Hill collapse near Gokarna in Kumta

In Uttara Kannada district, incessant rainfall has led to a hill collapse near Gokarna's Tarimakki Government School in Kumta taluk. The incident has caused a mudslide, severely disrupting traffic in the area. Local authorities are actively engaged in clearing the soil and debris to restore normalcy. The incident is being managed under the jurisdiction of the Gokarna police station, highlighting ongoing challenges posed by the monsoon season in the region.

