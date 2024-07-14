Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka rains: Hill collapse threatens road closure at Agumbe ghat in Shivamogga, traffic diverted

    Heavy rainfall triggered another hill collapse at Agumbe Ghat, connecting Shivamogga and Mangaluru. This is the fifth incident in three years, blocking the road with debris. Authorities banned vehicular movement for safety, diverting traffic to Hulikal Ghat. Agumbe Ghat, famed for its scenic Western Ghats route, faces recurring challenges due to its location and monsoon rains.

    Karnataka rains Hill collapse threatens road closure at Agumbe ghat in Shivamogga traffic diverted
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 8:49 AM IST

    Continuous heavy rainfall has once again triggered a hill collapse at Agumbe Ghat, connecting Shivamogga and Mangaluru, located in the Thirthahalli Taluk of Shivamogga District. This marks the fifth instance of such an incident at the ghat, which has seen recurring collapses over the past three years. The latest collapse has resulted in stones obstructing the road, necessitating immediate clearance operations.

    Authorities, including the Shimoga District Collector, have swiftly responded by banning vehicular movement at Agumbe Ghat to ensure public safety. This precautionary measure aims to prevent any mishaps as debris removal and assessment of the ghat's stability are underway.

    Karnataka: IMD issues red alert to Malnad region, Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for 2 days

    In response to the road closure, traffic destined for Udupi has been diverted to Hulikal Ghat, easing the flow of vehicles while ensuring minimal disruption to travel plans. Agumbe Ghat, known for its scenic route through the Western Ghats, has faced challenges due to its geographical location and the heavy monsoon rains typical of the region. 

    Hill collapse near Gokarna in Kumta

    In Uttara Kannada district, incessant rainfall has led to a hill collapse near Gokarna's Tarimakki Government School in Kumta taluk. The incident has caused a mudslide, severely disrupting traffic in the area. Local authorities are actively engaged in clearing the soil and debris to restore normalcy. The incident is being managed under the jurisdiction of the Gokarna police station, highlighting ongoing challenges posed by the monsoon season in the region.

    Karnataka: IMD issues red alert to Malnad region, Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for 2 days

    Karnataka: Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus infront of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru

    Karnataka to appeal CWMA order releasing water to Tamil Nadu, all-party meeting scheduled

    Karnataka records 11 tiger deaths in six months, third highest in India

    Valmiki corporation scam: Basanagowda Daddal missing following B Nagendra's arrest; check details

    Karnataka: IMD issues red alert to Malnad region, Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for 2 days

    Karnataka: Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus infront of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru

    Former US President Donald Trump ‘shot’ in ear, rushed to hospital by secret service (WATCH)

    Numerology Prediction for July 14, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check you daily horoscope: July 14, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

