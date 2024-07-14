Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: IMD issues red alert to Malnad region, Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for 2 days

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts across Karnataka due to heavy rainfall forecasts. Red alerts are in place for Uttara Kannada, Shimoga, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru districts, while yellow and orange alerts cover other regions, with anticipated thunderstorms and relief from recent heatwaves expected until July 17.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 8:25 AM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in the Malnad region of Karnataka, warning of heavy rainfall till July 17. The northern districts, including Bagalkote, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgiri, Koppal, Vijayapur, and Gadag, have been placed under a yellow alert due to anticipated intense rainfall.

    Dharwad district in the northern interior and Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru districts in the southern hinterland have already experienced substantial rainfall. As a precautionary measure, a yellow alert has been extended to these areas as well.

    The monsoon is expected to strengthen from today through the 17th, providing relief from the recent heatwave. The weather department forecasts heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms across many parts of Karnataka on Sunday, prompting the issuance of red, orange, and yellow alerts across various districts.

    Uttara Kannada, Shimoga, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru districts have been issued a red alert due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall. Orange alerts have been issued for Hassan and Kodagu districts, where significant rainfall is also anticipated.

    Further intensification of rainfall is expected on Monday, prompting red alerts for five districts, including three coastal districts. The weather department anticipates heavy rainfall in these areas and along the coast until the 17th.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 8:27 AM IST
