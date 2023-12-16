Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: R Ashok outrageous against state govt's failure to seize Mandya Alemane over female fetus killing

    Opposition leader R. Ashok voices concern over the unsecured site in Mandya, where fetal sex determination and killings allegedly occurred. Criticizing police and health departments' inaction, he stresses the need for prompt sealing to preserve evidence and conduct a thorough investigation into the disturbing case.

    Karnataka’s Opposition leader R. Ashok expressed deep concern over the failure to seize the location, known as Alemane, where a shocking incident involving fetal sex determination and the killing of female fetuses reportedly occurred in Mandya. Despite the severity of the allegations, neither the police department nor the health department has taken action to secure the premises, raising questions about the preservation of crucial evidence.

    Ashok personally visited the site near Hullenahalli in Mandya, where the heinous act was said to have taken place. Speaking to the media, he expressed dismay over the lack of action by the government. He emphasized that prompt sealing of the location was necessary to preserve evidence and facilitate a thorough investigation. The absence of such measures has led to potential evidence being tampered with or destroyed, hindering the legal process.

    Mandya shocker: Over 900 cases of female feticide, alleged network of hospitals revealed

    The opposition leader criticized both the police and health departments for apparent negligence in handling the case. Ashok accentuated the alleged illegal activities conducted on the premises, estimating the staggering number of terminated pregnancies annually and the substantial earnings from this unlawful business. He underscored the need for a comprehensive investigation to uncover the network behind these crimes.

    He questioned the District Health Officer (DHO) and the Police about why Alemane had not been seized yet. The public has expressed outrage against the authorities for not putting a full stop to Alemane despite several reports being published about the female fetus killing incident. R. Ashok asked Police officers present during the visit, demanding an answer for the failure to seize the location.

