    Karnataka: PSI recruitment re-examination govt implements stringent security protocols

    As the much-anticipated Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) re-examination takes place on January 23rd in Karnataka, stringent security measures have been implemented to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has left no stone unturned in preparations for the re-examination, especially after irregularities were reported in some examination centers during the previous test.
     

    The re-examination is exclusively scheduled for 117 examination centers in Bengaluru, where a total of 54,000 candidates are expected to participate. The written test is divided into two sessions, with the first paper from 10:30 am to 12 noon and the second paper from 1 pm to 2:30 pm. A comprehensive security arrangement has been established, with six personnel assigned to each examination center, comprising four armed constables and two women personnel. To bolster security, 40 battalions of police have been deployed for duty during the examination.
    City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand has taken decisive steps to ensure the exam proceeds without any untoward incidents. A curfew has been imposed within a 200-meter radius of the examination centers, with specific instructions to close Xerox shops around these centers from 7 am until the conclusion of the examination.

    The decision to conduct the re-examination stems from the government's response to allegations of malpractice in the initial PSI recruitment examination. Following a thorough investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), irregularities were confirmed, leading to the arrest of over a hundred individuals, including the Assistant Director General of Police (ADGP) of the police recruitment department, Amrit Pal.

    The government, supported by the High Court, subsequently decided to annul the provisional selection list and opt for a re-examination. In line with suggestions to involve a separate organization in the examination process, the Karnataka Examination Authority is now overseeing the re-examination.

    Security around examination centers has been intensified to prevent any irregularities. The police will maintain vigilance over suspicious individuals, potential pranksters, and Xerox shops in close proximity to the exam centers. Heightened security measures include the screening of each candidate through a metal detector, and candidates are reminded to adhere to the dress code. Authorities impose a ban on electronic devices and mobile phones within the examination center.

