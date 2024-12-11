Karnataka on alert: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms for next 2 days

The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Karnataka from December 12 due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal. Affected districts include Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Dakshina Kannada. Light rain and fog are also expected in various regions. Residents should stay prepared.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Karnataka over the next two days, starting tomorrow, December 12. This is due to a depression forming in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring intense weather conditions to various parts of the state.

According to the IMD forecast, heavy rains and thunderstorms are predicted in several districts tomorrow. Areas including Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru City, Kolar, Tumkur, Ramanagara, Chitradurga, Chamarajanagar, and Mysuru are expected to experience heavy rain. These areas may also witness thunderstorms, which could disrupt daily activities.



Uttara Kannada: 15-year-old girl drowns during school trip at Murudeshwar beach; 3 still missing

In addition, light to moderate rain is likely in many parts of Bellary, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Shivamogga, and Vijayanagar districts. The forecast also predicts light to moderate rain in parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. However, Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, and Dharwad districts are expected to receive only light rain at isolated locations.

Fog is also expected to develop in some parts of the state, particularly in the North Interior, where visibility could be affected.



Bengaluru-Chennai expressway: 71km in Karnataka stretch opens to public

The IMD has also issued a similar forecast for December 13. On this day, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru districts. Light to moderate rain will occur in several other districts, including Uttara Kannada, Bellary, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumkur, and Vijayanagar.

The department has also warned of deep to moderate fog in certain areas, especially in the northern parts of the state.

Latest Videos