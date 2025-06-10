From August 15, Karnataka's Muzrai temples will go plastic-free, says Minister Ramalinga Reddy. Temple data, properties, and pilgrim facilities like online booking and VIP accommodations are also set for major upgrades.

Bengaluru: All Muzrai temples in Karnataka will become plastic-free zones starting August 15, according to Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy. Addressing a press conference after reviewing the progress of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department (Muzrai) at Vikas Soudha on Monday, the minister said instructions have been issued to temple executive officers to implement the ban effectively.

Over 34,000 temples under Muzrai; data collection underway

There are 34,565 notified Muzrai temples in Karnataka. Data is available for 31,095 of them, while 3,470 still lack information. In the last three months alone, officials identified 1,253 temples. The minister instructed that details of the remaining temples be collected within the next three months.

45,915 temple properties notified; over 11,000 surveyed

The state has 45,915 notified temples and properties, of which 11,332 properties have been identified in the past three months. 9,883 of these have already been surveyed. The remaining properties will be covered under the Swayam scheme within three months and a report will be submitted.

Gazette notification for temple properties under Section 31

While most Muzrai temples have been gazette notified, their associated properties have not. The government has directed that a gazette notification under Section 31 be issued for all surveyed properties. This move aims to secure and preserve temple lands by categorising them as urban, rural, or agricultural.

Tastik payment to priests through DBT within 10 days

The minister reviewed the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme for Tastik payments to priests. Technical issues are being resolved, and instructions have been issued to ensure all pending payments are directly deposited into priests’ bank accounts within 10 days.

145 acres of encroached temple land cleared

So far, 982 acres and 48 guntas of encroached temple property have been identified. Of this, 145 acres and 20 guntas have already been cleared, including 11 acres on Chamundi Hill in Mysuru. The minister stressed the need for fencing, signage, and use of Bhu Varaha scheme funds for further encroachment clearance.

₹110 crore in grants lying unused across districts

District Religious Councils exist in only 8 out of 31 districts. The minister urged officials to submit proposals for forming councils in the remaining districts. A total of ₹110.33 crore in government grants remains unused across Tahsildar and Collector accounts. These funds will now be allocated to alternative religious institutions.

Online portal for temple room booking proposed

To improve accommodation facilities, the department proposed launching a Karnataka Temples Accommodation Cell website for online room bookings. There are approximately 3,500 rooms across 400 temples, including in Tirupati, Kukke Subramanya, and other guesthouses in different states.

400 three-star rooms in Tirupati by September

Karnataka devotees visiting Tirupati will soon have access to 400 VIP accommodations with three-star facilities by the end of September 2025. Additionally, a proposal for ₹3 crore has been submitted to renovate facilities at Tuljapur in Maharashtra, and land inspection has been conducted in Pandharpur for future pilgrim housing.