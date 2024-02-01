'No mandatory dress code in Muzrai department temples': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made it clear that there is no mandatory dress code in temples under the purview of the state's Muzrai Department. This declaration comes amidst debates sparked by a district administration's enforcement of a dress code in Hampi Virupaksha temple.

Siddaramaiah emphasised that the government has not imposed any restrictions regarding attire for devotees visiting state temples. He underscored the essence of pure devotion, stating that devotees are free to wear whatever clothes they prefer when visiting these sacred sites. This assertion contrasts with recent actions taken by the district administration to enforce a dress code, particularly targeting attire like shorts, bermudas, and torn jeans and pants.

Also Read: Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, will another Congress leader rejoin BJP?

The State Information Department had previously shared a poster on social media announcing the imposition of a dress code at Virupaksha temple, leading to confusion among devotees. Local religious endowment department officials also instructed temple visitors wearing attire deemed inappropriate to adhere to the newly imposed dress code.