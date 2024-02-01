Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'No mandatory dress code in Muzrai department temples': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made it clear that there is no mandatory dress code in temples under the purview of the state's Muzrai Department. This declaration comes amidst debates sparked by a district administration's enforcement of a dress code in Hampi Virupaksha temple.
     

    'No mandatory dress code in Muzrai department temples': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    Siddaramaiah emphasised that the government has not imposed any restrictions regarding attire for devotees visiting state temples. He underscored the essence of pure devotion, stating that devotees are free to wear whatever clothes they prefer when visiting these sacred sites. This assertion contrasts with recent actions taken by the district administration to enforce a dress code, particularly targeting attire like shorts, bermudas, and torn jeans and pants. 
    Also Read: Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, will another Congress leader rejoin BJP?

    The State Information Department had previously shared a poster on social media announcing the imposition of a dress code at Virupaksha temple, leading to confusion among devotees. Local religious endowment department officials also instructed temple visitors wearing attire deemed inappropriate to adhere to the newly imposed dress code. 

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, will another Congress leader rejoin BJP? vkp

    Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, will another Congress leader rejoin BJP?

    Karnataka: Husband missing for 6 years found living as Transgender in Ramanagara vkp

    Karnataka: Husband missing for 6 years found living as Transgender in Ramanagara

    Bengaluru: CCB Police arrest man for illegal trading of E-cigarettes, items worth Rs 3 crore seized vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB Police arrest man for illegal trading of E-cigarettes, items worth Rs 3 crore seized

    Bengaluru: Man misbehaves with girl after listening to his friends at hotel, gets arrested as video goes viral vkp

    Bengaluru: Man misbehaves with girl after listening to his friends at hotel, gets arrested as video goes viral

    Karnataka: Hanuman flag campaign gains momentum in Keragodu village

    Karnataka: Hanuman flag campaign gains momentum in Keragodu village

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Auto-driver protests for poor maintenance of roads in Kayamkulam rkn

    Kerala: Auto-driver protests for poor maintenance of roads in Kayamkulam

    Fighter box office collection Day 7: Hrithik's film grosses Rs 140.35 crore in India RKK

    Fighter box office collection Day 7: Film grosses Rs 140.35 crore

    Interim Budget 2024 Meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman key team gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: Meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s key team

    football ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's Benali content with draw against Jamshedpur FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's Benali content with draw against Jamshedpur FC; WATCH highlights

    Bigg Boss 17 controversy: Mannara Chopra wants public apology from Munawar Faruqui RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 controversy: Mannara Chopra wants public apology from Munawar Faruqui

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon