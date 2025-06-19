Karnataka’s proposal to increase daily working hours to 10 with a two-day weekend has received mixed reactions. While industry bodies support it for boosting productivity, trade unions strongly oppose it, citing worker exploitation.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has initiated discussions on a proposal to increase daily working hours from the current 8 hours to 10 while introducing a two-day weekend (Saturday and Sunday). This move aims to align with central labour codes, and stakeholders from various sectors are being consulted.

Labour department to amend Shops and Establishments Act

The proposal involves amending the Karnataka Shops and Establishments Act to match the central labour reforms. The Labour Department is actively collecting feedback from industrial bodies, labour unions, and entrepreneurs before finalising the draft bill. The amendment is expected to be tabled during the upcoming monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly.

Meeting held with stakeholders at Vidhana Soudha

A key consultative meeting was held on Wednesday at Vidhana Soudha, chaired by Labour Department Principal Secretary Rohini Sindhuri. Representatives from various sectors, including FKCCI, the hotel industry, labour unions, and production heads, attended the session to express their views.

Mixed reactions from labor unions and industry leaders

The proposal has drawn mixed responses. CITU President Varalakshmi strongly opposed the idea, stating,

“Increasing working hours will lead to more stress and exploitation. Labour laws must not be diluted. We plan to submit a petition to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah opposing the move.”

In contrast, FKCCI President Balakrishna welcomed the initiative, arguing that the plan is misunderstood:

“The weekly workload remains at 48 hours. A 10-hour workday with Saturday and Sunday off will improve productivity and reduce city traffic. Workers need to see the broader benefits.”

Minimum wage revisions also under discussion

In parallel, discussions are also underway to amend the Minimum Wages Act, with the goal of ensuring fair compensation for all categories of workers. Labour department sources confirmed that these revisions could be included in the legislative package during the monsoon session.