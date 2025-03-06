UP HORROR: 14-year-old Dalit girl kidnapped, gang-raped in Moradabad; one arrested

A 14-year-old Dalit girl was kidnapped, tortured, and gang-raped in UP's Moradabad. Four accused have been booked under various laws.

Published: Mar 6, 2025, 7:48 AM IST

Moradabad: A disturbing incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, where a 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, and brutally tortured. According to a complaint lodged by her family members, the girl was held captive and subjected to extreme physical and emotional abuse, police said on Wednesday (Mar 05).

The perpetrators allegedly burned an 'Om' tattoo on her hand with acid and forcibly fed her meat, in addition to inflicting further torture, said Station House Officer (SHO) Bhagatpur police station Sanjay Kumar Panchal. The police have arrested one of the accused in connection with the incident.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against four individuals—Salman, Zubair, Rashid, and Arif—under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the complaint, the victim’s aunt alleged that her niece was abducted on January 2, 2025, while she was on her way to a tailor, the officer stated.
As per the complaint, the accused allegedly abducted the girl in a car and made her unconscious using an intoxicant, the officer stated.

The minor was then confined in a room, where she was repeatedly assaulted, the SHO added.

Furthermore, the accused allegedly issued threats, warning her against disclosing the ordeal and intimidating her family with dire consequences, he said.

According to Panchal, the girl was later moved to the Bhojpur area, where she was confined in another room. However, she managed to escape and returned to her aunt’s house a few days ago.

The victim’s family also claimed that the accused have been threatening them to withdraw the case, he added.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh confirmed that a case has been registered at the Bhagatpur police station.

"One of the accused, Salman, was arrested on Tuesday and has been sent to jail. The investigation is ongoing," he stated.

