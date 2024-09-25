Karnataka landslide: Human remains, suspected to be of Kerala native Arjun, recovered from lorry's cabin

After 71 days, human remains were recovered from the cabin of Arjun's lorry, missing since a July 16 landslide in Shiruru. The lorry was retrieved from the Gangavali riverbed, 12 meters deep, at CP2.

Thiruvananthapuram: After a grueling 71 days of search operation in Gangavali river, human remains has been recovered from the cabin of lorry driven by missing driver Arjun. The lorry went missing after a landslide in Shiruru on July 16. The lorry parts were retrieved from the riverbed, 12 meters deep, at CP2.



Also Read: Karnakata landslide: Kerala native Arjun's lorry found in Gangavali River after 71 days

The search operation was launched immediately after Arjun went missing on July 16. Radar and sonar signals detected a metal part suspected to be from the lorry on July 23, at CP 4. However, heavy rain and strong currents halted search efforts on July 28.

The second phase of the search began on August 14 but was suspended on August 17 due to adverse weather conditions. Divers, including Eshwar Malpe, faced obstacles due to strong underwater current, tree trunks and rocks.

SDRF personnel conducted an investigation inside the cabin before removing the human remains. A crane lifted the lorry, allowing safe removal of the remains by the officials. The retrieved body part has been moved to a boat and will be sent for expert examination. As the body remained under water for more than two months, it was in a decomposed state.

According to Navy sources, the search team was provided with specific locations to investigate, leading to the recovery of the lorry.

Timeline of Events:

July 16: Landslide in Shiruru; Arjun goes missing at 8:45 am

July 23: Radar, sonar signals detect suspected lorry metal part at CP 4

July 28: Search halted due to heavy rain, strong currents

August 14: Second phase of search begins

August 17: Search suspended due to heavy rain, currents

August 25: Lorry retrieved from CP2; human remains retrieved from cabin

Also Read: Kerala: Actor Edavela Babu's arrest recorded in sexual assault case filed by Kochi-based actress

Latest Videos