    Karnataka landslide: Human remains, suspected to be of Kerala native Arjun, recovered from lorry's cabin

    After 71 days, human remains were recovered from the cabin of Arjun's lorry, missing since a July 16 landslide in Shiruru. The lorry was retrieved from the Gangavali riverbed, 12 meters deep, at CP2. 

    Karnataka landslide: Human remains, suspected to be of Kerala native Arjun, recovered from lorry's cabin dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: After a grueling 71 days of search operation in Gangavali river, human remains has been recovered from the cabin of lorry driven by missing driver Arjun. The lorry went missing after a landslide in Shiruru on July 16. The lorry parts were retrieved from the riverbed, 12 meters deep, at CP2.

    The search operation was launched immediately after Arjun went missing on July 16. Radar and sonar signals detected a metal part suspected to be from the lorry on July 23, at CP 4. However, heavy rain and strong currents halted search efforts on July 28.

    The second phase of the search began on August 14 but was suspended on August 17 due to adverse weather conditions. Divers, including Eshwar Malpe, faced obstacles due to strong underwater current, tree trunks and rocks.

    SDRF personnel conducted an investigation inside the cabin before removing the human remains. A crane lifted the lorry, allowing safe removal of the remains by the officials. The retrieved body part has been moved to a boat and will be sent for expert examination. As the body remained under water for more than two months, it was in a decomposed state.

    According to Navy sources, the search team was provided with specific locations to investigate, leading to the recovery of the lorry. 

    Timeline of Events:

    July 16: Landslide in Shiruru; Arjun goes missing at 8:45 am

    July 23: Radar, sonar signals detect suspected lorry metal part at CP 4

    July 28: Search halted due to heavy rain, strong currents

    August 14: Second phase of search begins

    August 17: Search suspended due to heavy rain, currents

    August 25: Lorry retrieved from CP2; human remains retrieved from cabin

