Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka HC criticises law students' PIL against Shakti scheme, tells them to do more research

    The Karnataka High Court criticized law students who opposed the 'Shakti' scheme providing free bus travel for women, questioning their arguments and advising comprehensive research before filing public interest petitions. The scheme has led to bus overcrowding and delays, with suggestions for potential solutions.
     

    Karnataka HC criticises law students' PIL against Shakti scheme, tells them to do more research vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 6:11 PM IST

    The Karnataka High Court has expressed criticism against a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by law students, Ashwin Shankar Bhatt, Neha Venkatesh, and Yashika Saravan, who opposed the 'Shakti' scheme that provides free bus travel for women in the state.

    The students presented their public interest petition before Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale. During the hearing, the court questioned the students' arguments, suggesting they hadn't thoroughly researched the matter.

    Law students move Karnataka HC against ‘Shakti’ scheme

    They asked if bus congestion was solely because of the Shakti Yojana and whether similar issues existed before its introduction.

    The bench also inquired if the students were aware of government schemes offering free travel for disadvantaged sections and expressed frustration, questioning whether their petition solely aimed to address congestion problems, highlighting the overcrowding issues faced by Mumbai's local trains.

    Ultimately, the court advised the students to conduct comprehensive research before filing such public interest petitions and permitted them to withdraw their application.

    Shakti scheme throws private bus operators off gear, Govt wakes up after bandh call

    The Shakti Yojana has resulted in overcrowded government buses, affecting senior citizens and school children. This has led to delays in reaching schools and colleges, causing disputes over bus seats. The government is incurring substantial costs, with an estimated annual expense of Rs 3,200 to 3,400 crores for the project.

    The petition also suggested potential solutions, including special buses for school children, reserving 50% of seats for ticket holders, and prioritizing passengers with pre-booked tickets for long-distance travel.

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2023, 6:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farmers union stage protest over water release: Urge govt action vkp

    Farmers union stage protest over water release: Urge govt action

    Mangaluru police file cases against 123 bus drivers over violation of rules vkp

    Mangaluru police file cases against 123 bus drivers over violation of rules

    Karnataka: BJP's internal strife evident as BL Santhosh takes charge

    Karnataka: BJP's internal strife evident as BL Santhosh takes charge

    Karnataka government appeals to other states for electricity amidst load-shedding woes

    Karnataka government appeals to other states for electricity amidst load-shedding woes

    Worst situation since 123 years: Karnataka faces record rain deficit in August vkp

    Worst situation since 123 years: Karnataka faces record rain deficit in August

    Recent Stories

    5 tasty Side Dishes that are perfect with Curd Rice vma eai

    5 tasty Side Dishes that are perfect with Curd Rice

    What is Meniere's disease? Know about its symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment MSW EAI

    What is Meniere's disease? Know about its symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment

    Farmers union stage protest over water release: Urge govt action vkp

    Farmers union stage protest over water release: Urge govt action

    Mangaluru police file cases against 123 bus drivers over violation of rules vkp

    Mangaluru police file cases against 123 bus drivers over violation of rules

    Karnataka: BJP's internal strife evident as BL Santhosh takes charge

    Karnataka: BJP's internal strife evident as BL Santhosh takes charge

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon