'Jaake mamla pata kijiye': Atul Subhash's in-laws caught threatening media for clicking their photos (WATCH)

Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie, tragically died by suicide, leaving a 24-page note accusing his wife, in-laws, and a family court judge of harassment and extortion. A viral video of his in-laws threatening journalists has sparked outrage, highlighting calls for justice.

A video featuring the in-laws of 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage. The footage shows Subhash's mother-in-law and brother-in-law threatening journalists outside their home in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, as they attempt to shield their faces. The incident comes in the wake of Subhash's tragic suicide, which has drawn national attention due to the allegations he made against his wife and her family.

In the viral video, Subhash's brother-in-law is heard warning media personnel with the words, “Bhaisahab galat ho jayega” (Something wrong will happen), in a threatening tone. Meanwhile, the mother-in-law instructed reporters to seek answers through legal channels. "Jaake pata kijiye court mein kya hai maamla" (Go and find out what the case is in court), she said, refusing to comment further.



Bengaluru techie's suicide note reveals heartbreaking final wishes; #JusticeforAtulSubhash trends on X

Disclaimer: Asianet Newsable couldn't independently verify the date and time of the video.



Atul Subhash suicide case: Law Ministry's post on family courts faces backlash on social media

Wife, in-laws booked for harassment, extortion

The Marathahalli police in Bengaluru have registered an FIR against Subhash’s wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family members. The case involves allegations of harassment, extortion, and abetment to suicide. Those named in the FIR include Nikita, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania, and her uncle Sushil Singhania. They have been booked under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bengaluru National Statute (BNS).

Subhash, who was a deputy general manager at a private firm, was found hanging in his Manjunath Layout residence on Monday morning. A placard reading “Justice is Due” and a detailed 24-page death note were discovered at the scene. Police sources revealed that the note described years of emotional distress allegedly caused by Subhash's wife, her relatives, and a family court judge in Uttar Pradesh.

Subhash's 24-page suicide note, along with a 90-minute video, has made serious accusations against his wife and her family. The documents also mention a family court judge in Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of mishandling Subhash’s case. According to the victim’s brother, Bikas Kumar, the family had been extorting money and harassing Subhash, pushing him to take the drastic step.

Ministry of Law and Justice responds

The Ministry of Law and Justice has acknowledged the public outrage and emphasized the importance of handling family court cases with sensitivity and care. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Ministry explained that family courts are designed to resolve disputes in a way that fosters reconciliation and provides impartial solutions.

The statement read, “Family Courts focus on timely and sensitive solutions to ensure fair outcomes in disputes related to marriage, child custody, and inheritance. We are committed to maintaining fairness while promoting reconciliation in family matters.”



Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru police book wife, in-laws for harassment and extortion

What was the incident?

The tragic suicide of 34-year-old Atul Subhash has brought shocking details to light. Subhash was found hanging in his locked apartment in Bengaluru on Monday morning. The police recovered a 24-page suicide note and a video in which he shared his grievances.

In the note, Subhash accused his wife, her family members, a family court judge in Jaunpur, and a court officer of harassment and corruption. He alleged that the judge ignored his appeals for help and that the court officer openly took bribes. The note also included a heartfelt message for his four-year-old son, urging his family to gain custody of the child. Subhash requested his parents not to immerse his ashes until justice was served.

Latest Videos