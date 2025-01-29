Karnataka govt to impose additional cess on 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers from February 1; Read this

Starting February 1, Karnataka will impose an additional cess on new whiteboard vehicles. Buyers of new cars will pay ₹1,000, while two-wheeler buyers will pay ₹500. The funds will go towards the Social Security and Welfare Development Fund for motor transport workers.

Karnataka govt to impose additional cess on 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers from February 1; Read this vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 3:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 3:33 PM IST

The Karnataka government has announced an additional cess on the purchase of new cars and bikes, effective from February 1. The state’s Transport Department has issued an official order that requires buyers of white board vehicles to pay an extra fee at the time of registration.

For individuals purchasing new cars, an additional cess of ₹1,000 will be levied, while those buying new two-wheelers will have to pay ₹500. This fee will be collected as part of the registration process, contributing to the Social Security and Welfare Development Fund, which supports motor transport workers and other related personnel.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar pushes for 2nd International Airport in Tumakuru

However, this additional cess will not apply to buyers of yellowboard vehicles. The Transport Department has clarified that these vehicles, which include commercial and public transport vehicles, are exempt from the new fee.

This new levy comes as part of the government’s effort to enhance the welfare and security of motor transport workers. While the new cess will increase the cost of purchasing a vehicle, it is seen as a step towards supporting the broader community of those working in the transport sector.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maha Kumbh tragedy: Mother, daughter from Karnataka's Belagavi killed in stampede vkp

Maha Kumbh tragedy: Mother, daughter from Karnataka's Belagavi killed in stampede

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar pushes for 2nd International Airport in Tumakuru vkp

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar pushes for 2nd International Airport in Tumakuru

Bengaluru: 13-year-old boy hangs himself in front of younger sister after parents scold over mobile addiction vkp

Bengaluru: 13-year-old boy hangs himself in front of younger sister after parents scold over mobile addiction

Bengaluru: Two boys who left home due to frustration return after spending Rs 500 vkp

Bengaluru: Two boys who left home due to frustration return after spending Rs 500

Bengaluru techie's pronunciation tool for those 'shying away' from speaking Kannada wins Internet praise vkp

Bengaluru techie's pronunciation tool for those 'shying away' from speaking Kannada wins Internet praise

Recent Stories

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend HRD

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law anr

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Kang Sae-byeok to Seong Gi-hun-8 most heroic Netflix's HIT show Squid Game characters

Kang Sae-byeok to Seong Gi-hun-8 most heroic Netflix's HIT show Squid Game characters

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon