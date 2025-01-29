Karnataka govt to impose additional cess on 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers from February 1; Read this

Starting February 1, Karnataka will impose an additional cess on new whiteboard vehicles. Buyers of new cars will pay ₹1,000, while two-wheeler buyers will pay ₹500. The funds will go towards the Social Security and Welfare Development Fund for motor transport workers.

The Karnataka government has announced an additional cess on the purchase of new cars and bikes, effective from February 1. The state’s Transport Department has issued an official order that requires buyers of white board vehicles to pay an extra fee at the time of registration.

For individuals purchasing new cars, an additional cess of ₹1,000 will be levied, while those buying new two-wheelers will have to pay ₹500. This fee will be collected as part of the registration process, contributing to the Social Security and Welfare Development Fund, which supports motor transport workers and other related personnel.



However, this additional cess will not apply to buyers of yellowboard vehicles. The Transport Department has clarified that these vehicles, which include commercial and public transport vehicles, are exempt from the new fee.

This new levy comes as part of the government’s effort to enhance the welfare and security of motor transport workers. While the new cess will increase the cost of purchasing a vehicle, it is seen as a step towards supporting the broader community of those working in the transport sector.

