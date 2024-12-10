Karnataka govt declares holiday on December 11 to mourn former CM SM Krishna's passing

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, 92, passed away in Bengaluru after battling age-related issues. The state has declared a three-day mourning period and a holiday on December 11. His funeral arrangements include public viewings in Bengaluru and Maddur. Krishna's career spanned multiple political roles.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, aged 92, passed away at his home in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru, after battling age-related health issues. His death has left the state in mourning, with the Karnataka government declaring a three-day mourning period to honour the veteran leader.

A government holiday has been declared for tomorrow, December 11, across the state, affecting all government offices, schools, and colleges. The holiday aims to give people time to pay their respects to the late leader.



How SM Krishna transformed Bengaluru into India's 'Silicon City'

Following the sad demise of SM Krishna, Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar shared details about the funeral arrangements. Speaking to the media, Shivakumar confirmed that SM Krishna’s body will be available for public viewing at his residence in Bengaluru tomorrow until 8 am. Afterwards, it will be taken to his hometown of Maddur, where the public will be able to pay their respects from 10 am to 3 pm.

SM Krishna’s political journey began in 1962 when he won the Maddur assembly seat as an Independent candidate. He later joined the Congress party in 1971, following a brief association with the Praja Socialist Party. Throughout his career, Krishna held various prominent positions, including serving as the Governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008. He also served as India’s External Affairs Minister between 2009 and 2012. In the final phase of his political career, Krishna switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Latest Videos