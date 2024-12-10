How SM Krishna transformed Bengaluru into India's 'Silicon City'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, known for transforming Bengaluru into a global IT hub, prioritized its development as "Silicon City." He established the Bangalore Agenda Task Force, attracted investments, and advocated for "Brand Bengaluru," leaving a lasting legacy of innovation, growth, and cultural diversity.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, a senior leader known for his remarkable contributions to state and national politics, passed away this morning at his Sadashivanagar residence. Krishna, who served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004, played a key role in shaping modern Bengaluru into a global IT hub.

During his tenure, SM Krishna prioritized the development of Bengaluru, working tirelessly to attract both domestic and foreign investments. His efforts not only laid the foundation for Bengaluru's transformation into the "Silicon City" but also made it a strong alternative to California’s Silicon Valley, creating thousands of job opportunities for young professionals in the IT sector.



Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, architect of Bengaluru's IT boom, passes away at 92

Krishna introduced several initiatives to enhance the city’s global appeal. In 1999, he formed the Bangalore Agenda Task Force (BATF), which brought together experts from different fields to develop a futuristic blueprint for Bengaluru. This task force played a critical role in planning the city’s infrastructure and development, aligning with Krishna’s vision of creating a world-class urban environment.

Even in his later years, Krishna remained deeply committed to Bengaluru’s growth. In 2022, he wrote to then-Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, urging him to take strong measures to protect and enhance "Brand Bengaluru." He emphasized the need to reconstitute the BATF to continue driving the city’s progress with innovative and forward-thinking strategies.



Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna admitted to Manipal hospital due to illness

Krishna's vision and leadership helped Bengaluru earn its global reputation as a thriving IT hub. His policies not only boosted the city's economy but also attracted people from across India, making Bengaluru culturally diverse and vibrant. The city, often referred to as a melting pot of traditions, owes much of its identity to Krishna’s efforts, which ensured its place on the global map as a centre of technology and innovation.

Latest Videos