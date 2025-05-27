Over 200 investors in Karnataka lost nearly ₹2 crore to a fake app called 'Trump Hotel Rental', which used AI-generated Trump content to promise high returns. The app showed fake earnings before vanishing with the money.

Bengaluru: A fraudulent mobile application named ‘Trump Hotel Rental’, which used AI-generated images and videos of US President Donald Trump, has scammed over 200 investors in Karnataka, causing losses amounting to nearly ₹2 crore.

The app promised users high returns on investments, even offering over 100% profit in some instances. Promoted via fake ads and AI-generated content to gain credibility, the now-defunct app was used by cybercriminals to lure people into depositing money with the assurance of lucrative returns. Once enough funds were collected, the scammers vanished without a trace.

Authorities revealed that over 800 people across Karnataka may have been affected, with some individuals investing upwards of ₹10 lakh. Police have registered cases in several districts, including Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Ballari, Bidar, and Haveri.

According to police, the app featured a dashboard that displayed fake earnings based on tasks or investments completed by the user. Victims were encouraged to keep investing more to see higher returns displayed in their account, but the money was never actually real.

SR Ganachari, inspector at the Cybercrime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics (CEN) unit, said the app initially provided small, timely payouts to build trust among users.

One victim shared how they received ₹30 daily and could withdraw it after accumulating ₹300. Convinced of its legitimacy, they invested more, starting with ₹5,000 and eventually putting in ₹1 lakh, only to be asked for additional payments as “taxes” for withdrawal. In the end, none of the promised returns were paid.

A lawyer reportedly lost nearly ₹6 lakh between January 25 and April 4 this year in the ‘Trump Hotel Rental’ app scam. Another victim shared that they were lured into the scheme after receiving promotional material for the app. After downloading it, they were asked to fill out forms and provide their bank account details, following instructions from the fraudsters.

In Haveri district alone, at least 15 complaints have been officially registered. Police believe many others have been affected but are hesitant to come forward due to embarrassment or fear.

Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have urged people to remain cautious of investment schemes that promise unrealistically high returns, especially those promoted through unfamiliar or suspicious apps.