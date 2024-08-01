'Insufficient funds': KSRTC workers slam govt's new cash allowance for uniform amid financial issues

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy's Shakti Yojana aims to revive state transport corporations, but KSRTC employees are skeptical. The new policy replaces direct uniform provision with cash allowances, raising concerns about financial stability. Employees find the allocated funds insufficient for quality uniforms, with dissatisfaction expressed over the limited budget and new system.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has touted the revival of state transport corporations under the Shakti Yojana, but employees of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) are expressing serious concerns. They argue that the transport corporations may be financially strained, casting doubt on the effectiveness of the revival claims.

The new uniform policy for KSRTC has sparked suspicions about the corporation’s financial stability. Traditionally, KSRTC provided uniforms directly to its employees. However, under the new policy introduced by the guarantee government, employees are instead receiving a cash allowance for uniforms.



Previously, KSRTC’s uniform provider, Igama, supplied uniforms directly. This year, however, Igama has shifted to giving retail money, leaving employees worried about the corporation’s financial health. KSRTC has allocated a mere Rs 750 for two shirts and two pants, and Rs 1707 for sarees and blouses for female staff. In addition, the corporation has set aside Rs 350 for tailoring.

The recent changes have led to dissatisfaction among employees. “The amount provided is insufficient for quality uniforms,” one employee commented. “How are we supposed to manage with such limited funds while balancing our work?”



Khaki Suits:

5.6 meters of cloth provided.

Rs 742 was allocated for two pants and two shirts.

Rs 350 was allocated for tailoring.

Blue Suits:

Rs 750 was allocated for two pants and two shirts.

White Suits:

Rs 731 was allocated for two pants and two shirts.



Female Staff (Sarees and Blouses):

Rs 1707 was allocated for sarees and blouses.

Rs 100 was allocated for sewing.

Technical Staff (Brown or Cream Suits):

Rs 731 was allocated for two pants and two shirts.

Rs 350 was allocated for tailoring.

