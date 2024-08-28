Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Will lay siege at PM Modi's house like Bangladesh': GS Patil's shocker in support of Karnataka CM (WATCH)

    Karnataka Congress MLA GS Patil stirred controversy at a protest, warning that if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's powers are restricted, India might see protests like those in Bangladesh, potentially leading to a siege of PM Modi’s residence. He criticized the central government's alleged destabilization attempts.

    karnataka minister gs patil pm modi house stormed bangladesh protests cm step down vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 3:23 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    Karnataka Congress MLA GS Patil sparked controversy during a protest organized by the Taluk Ahinda Union, where he warned that India could witness protests similar to those in Bangladesh if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's powers are curtailed. "The day is not far when people will storm Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, just like in Bangladesh," Patil declared.

    Patil voiced his concerns about the central government's alleged attempts, through the governor, to destabilize the Congress-led government in Karnataka. He accused the Modi administration of prioritizing the interests of capitalists over the common people, contrasting this with Siddaramaiah's pro-people governance. "Siddaramaiah is implementing schemes that support the development of all communities in the state," he said.

    ‘Those who chant Jai Shri Ram are Bhikaris’: Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage stirs another row (WATCH)

    The MLA also expressed surprise that the Governor had allowed the prosecution of Siddaramaiah based on a complaint by an activist, while earlier refusing to permit prosecution against BJP and JDS leaders despite existing chargesheets. "We have decided to meet the President regarding this case," Patil announced.

    If CM Siddaramaiah's power is curtailed, it won't be long before people storm into Prime Minister Modi's house, similar to what happened in Bangladesh
    - GS Patil, Congress MLA

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Metro phase-3: Hebbal to Sarjapur Red Line advances with DPR submission vkp

    Bengaluru Metro phase-3: Hebbal to Sarjapur Red Line advances with DPR submission

    Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended until September 9 in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended until September 9 in Renukaswamy murder case

    Chemotherapy for cancer patients to be available at district hospitals says Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao vkp

    'Chemotherapy for cancer patients to be available at district hospitals': Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

    Bengaluru Ejipura flyover faces slow paced construction BBMP weighs tender cancellation vkp

    Bengaluru: Ejipura flyover's delayed construction since 2017 under BBMP scanner, tender cancellation possible

    Actor Darshan transfer to Ballari jail know its history significance and background vkp

    Actor Darshan’s Transfer to Ballari Jail: Know its history, significance and more

    Recent Stories

    Enough is enough': President Droupadi Murmu decries Kolkata doctor's rape and murder, calls for urgent action AJR

    'Enough is enough': President Droupadi Murmu decries Kolkata doctor's rape and murder, calls for urgent action

    Did you know plants talk? Here's how RKK

    Did you know plants talk? Here's how

    Market Research Analyst to Data Scientist: Top demanding jobs in the next decade anr

    Market Research Analyst to Data Scientist: Top demanding jobs in the next decade

    5 Luxurious train journeys in the world for royal travel experience vkp

    5 Luxurious train journeys in the world for royal travel experience

    Bengaluru Metro phase-3: Hebbal to Sarjapur Red Line advances with DPR submission vkp

    Bengaluru Metro phase-3: Hebbal to Sarjapur Red Line advances with DPR submission

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon