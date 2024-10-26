Enough of Kumaraswamy's tears, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ahead of Shiggavi by-election

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah declared that the BJP poses no real threat in the Shiggamvi by-elections, expressing confidence in Congress candidates. He noted the party's strong voter support and criticized Kumaraswamy’s emotional appeals, suggesting that public sentiment is shifting towards Congress.

In a recent statement at the airport, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that the BJP does not pose a significant threat to the Congress party in the upcoming by-elections for the Shiggavi assembly constituency. He expressed confidence that Congress has fielded capable candidates in all three constituencies, predicting certain victories.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that although former CM Basavaraj Bommai had won in Shiggavi during the last assembly elections, the political landscape has shifted. He noted, "Our candidate, Pathan, secured 68,000 votes. Even though we granted them tickets at the last minute, we still provided a strong competition." He also highlighted that in the previous Lok Sabha elections, the Congress candidate from the same area garnered over 8,000 more votes than their BJP counterpart. "Our candidate is competent, and we see no significant opposition," he emphasized.



Regarding the candidate selection, Siddaramaiah addressed the situation involving Syed Ajjampir Qadri, who had requested a ticket for the Shiggamvi constituency. His name was forwarded to the party's High Command. Qadri had previously contested the elections against Pathan and is now being considered for another chance. "Qadri is a qualified candidate, and we are confident we can persuade him," Siddaramaiah said.



Siddaramaiah contrasted the Congress party with the BJP, stating, "Congress is the party that provides direct support, while the BJP tends to make compromises." He criticized the BJP's emotional appeals, suggesting that the people of Channapattan have grown tired of such tactics. His remarks come in response to HD Kumaraswamy, who recently expressed emotional sentiments regarding the constituency's needs. Siddaramaiah retorted that the local populace has not reacted positively to Kumaraswamy's pleas, indicating a shift in public sentiment.

As the by-elections approach, the political dynamics in Shiggamvi continue to evolve, with Congress positioning itself as the frontrunner amid changing voter preferences.

