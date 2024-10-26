Only 15% of BE graduates secure jobs, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the need for skill education to address unemployment, noting only 15% of engineering graduates find jobs. At the inauguration of a sports complex, he emphasized the role of educational institutions in promoting equality and aligning education with industry demands.

Only 15% of BE graduates secure jobs says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of skill education in combating unemployment, revealing that only 15% of engineering graduates secure jobs each year. He made these remarks during the inauguration of the newly constructed indoor sports complex at Mallathahalli Dr. Ambedkar Technical University, a project that cost 3.5 crores.

The Chief Minister asserted that the state government is prioritizing skill education to align with industry demands. He explained that enhancing skill-based education in colleges will play a crucial role in reducing unemployment. “Our government is dedicated to promoting skill education that complements the needs of various industries,” he stated.

Karnataka’s GSDP growth surpasses national average, says CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah highlighted the essential role educational institutions must play in this initiative. He noted that the ongoing focus on skill development aims to create a more equitable society by providing equal opportunities for all. “We must ensure that everyone receives an education that empowers them to build an equal society,” he added.

The Chief Minister also referenced the historical context of Ambedkar's ideals. He mentioned that Jayaprakash Narayan established Ambedkar Technical College to impart quality education and called on students to embody Ambedkar's principles of education, organization, and perseverance.

Addressing the issue of societal inequality, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the caste system fosters division and disparities. He stressed that economic and social equality is vital for uplifting the poor, downtrodden, backward classes, and minorities. He underscored the necessity of quality education as a means for the underprivileged to integrate into the mainstream.

MUDA land scam: ‘Let’s wait for ED probe, there’s no urgency’, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi

Ambedkar’s vision of justice for oppressed classes and the pursuit of an equal society continue to guide educational policies. The Chief Minister noted that schools and colleges are now incorporating the Preamble of the Constitution into their curricula to raise awareness about citizens' rights and responsibilities.

Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar echoed these sentiments, stating that increasing skill levels among students will lead to more job opportunities. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritizing skill education.

