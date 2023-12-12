Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah expresses frustration over lack of Centre's cooperation in drought management

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has voiced his frustration over the apparent lack of cooperation from the central government despite three written appeals for drought management. Addressing the issue in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister alleged that not only has there been no response to the drought management letters, but there has also been reluctance to extend the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 or MGNREGA scheme.

Out of the 236 taluks in the state, a staggering 223 are grappling with severe drought conditions. Siddaramaiah asserted that the state government has been proactive in drought management, ensuring the provision of drinking water, fodder, and employment. However, he expressed disappointment over the lack of support from the central government.

The Chief Minister revealed that despite requesting an increase in the MGNREGA from 100 work days to 150 work days to avert a crisis, the central government has not cooperated.

Siddaramaiah disclosed that the state government has sought assistance of Rs. 18,171 crore from the central government for drought relief. Despite a survey conducted by a central team and the submission of a report, there has been no response to their letters. The Chief Minister expressed his dismay at not being given the opportunity to meet with the Prime Minister to discuss these pressing matters.