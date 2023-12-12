Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: CT Ravi criticises the state Congress government over alleged farmer neglect

    In a fiery rebuke against the Congress government, former minister CT Ravi has voiced strong condemnation, accusing authorities of treating farmers as beggars amid declared drought conditions in 220 taluks of the state. The veteran BJP leader expressed his outrage during an address in Chikkamagalur, where he criticised the government's failure to provide promised compensation to struggling farmers.
     

    Karnataka: CT Ravi criticises the state Congress government over alleged farmer neglect
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    Ravi asserted that despite the state government's assurance of drought relief for farmers, only a meagre sum of Rs. 2000 has been disbursed, leaving the agricultural community grappling with financial challenges. He questioned the government's commitment to resolving issues such as unemployment and water scarcity, emphasising the dire need for concrete measures. Highlighting the plight of Chikkamagaluru, Ravi called for the declaration of the taluk as drought-prone, citing inadequate rainfall and potential repercussions for the region. He criticised the government's response, alleging a lack of responsiveness to the concerns raised by opposition leaders during district tours.
    Also Read: Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah expresses frustration over lack of Centre's cooperation in drought management

    Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress party, Ravi accused them of neglecting the voice of the people and adopting an indifferent attitude towards the struggles faced by both humans and animals. Switching gears to national politics, Ravi expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, predicting a victory for the party in Karnataka and nationwide. He emphasised the need for voter registration and rallied behind Prime Minister Modi's vision of transforming India into a global powerhouse. 

    Touching upon the recent Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Ravi hailed it as a victory for the resolve of all Indians. He praised the decision to separate Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir as complementary to the constitution, asserting that it showcased the inclusivity of the Indian constitution in the region. In conclusion, Ravi reaffirmed his stand in support of decisions made in the interest of the country and applauded the Supreme Court's validation of the government's actions in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah expresses frustration over lack of Centre's cooperation in drought management

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah expresses frustration over lack of Centre's cooperation in drought management

    CM Ibrahim expells HD Deve Gowda from JDS presidency, rebel camp appoints CK Nanu as new chief vkp

    CM Ibrahim expells HD Deve Gowda from JDS presidency, rebel camp appoints CK Nanu as new chief

    Karnataka BJP calls for protest in Belagavi on December 13 against Congress failure in state vkp

    Karnataka BJP calls for protest in Belagavi on December 13 against Congress failure in state

    Karnataka Raj bhavan receives bomb threat call, search ops underway

    Karnataka Raj bhavan receives bomb threat call, search ops underway

    Karnataka: GST on online gaming to hike soon? Bill passed during Belagavi Assembly session vkp

    Karnataka: GST on online gaming to hike soon? Bill passed during Belagavi Assembly session

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah expresses frustration over lack of Centre's cooperation in drought management

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah expresses frustration over lack of Centre's cooperation in drought management

    CM Ibrahim expells HD Deve Gowda from JDS presidency, rebel camp appoints CK Nanu as new chief vkp

    CM Ibrahim expells HD Deve Gowda from JDS presidency, rebel camp appoints CK Nanu as new chief

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now Allu Arjun launches production banners; read details RBA

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now Allu Arjun launches production banners; read details

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-393 December 12 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-393 December 12 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Maharashtra govt to form SIT probe in Disha Salian death case today; check details AJR

    Disha Salian death case: Maharashtra govt to form SIT; check details

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon