Karnataka: CT Ravi criticises the state Congress government over alleged farmer neglect

In a fiery rebuke against the Congress government, former minister CT Ravi has voiced strong condemnation, accusing authorities of treating farmers as beggars amid declared drought conditions in 220 taluks of the state. The veteran BJP leader expressed his outrage during an address in Chikkamagalur, where he criticised the government's failure to provide promised compensation to struggling farmers.

Ravi asserted that despite the state government's assurance of drought relief for farmers, only a meagre sum of Rs. 2000 has been disbursed, leaving the agricultural community grappling with financial challenges. He questioned the government's commitment to resolving issues such as unemployment and water scarcity, emphasising the dire need for concrete measures. Highlighting the plight of Chikkamagaluru, Ravi called for the declaration of the taluk as drought-prone, citing inadequate rainfall and potential repercussions for the region. He criticised the government's response, alleging a lack of responsiveness to the concerns raised by opposition leaders during district tours.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress party, Ravi accused them of neglecting the voice of the people and adopting an indifferent attitude towards the struggles faced by both humans and animals. Switching gears to national politics, Ravi expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, predicting a victory for the party in Karnataka and nationwide. He emphasised the need for voter registration and rallied behind Prime Minister Modi's vision of transforming India into a global powerhouse.

Touching upon the recent Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Ravi hailed it as a victory for the resolve of all Indians. He praised the decision to separate Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir as complementary to the constitution, asserting that it showcased the inclusivity of the Indian constitution in the region. In conclusion, Ravi reaffirmed his stand in support of decisions made in the interest of the country and applauded the Supreme Court's validation of the government's actions in Jammu and Kashmir.