Karnataka becomes 1st state to allow 'right to die with dignity' for terminally ill, in line with SC ruling

Karnataka becomes the first state to allow the "right to die with dignity" for terminally ill patients, following a Supreme Court ruling. The decision permits the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment under medical supervision. An Advance Medical Directive (AMD) also enables patients to record future treatment preferences.

In a landmark decision, Karnataka has become the first state to permit the "right to die with dignity" for terminally ill patients, following a Supreme Court ruling from January 2023. The decision allows patients who are in a persistent vegetative state or have no hope of recovery to discontinue life-sustaining treatment, offering them a dignified death.

The formal order, issued on Thursday, specifies that a panel of medical experts, including neurologists, neurosurgeons, anaesthetists, and intensivists, will oversee such cases. These professionals, who are approved under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, will be nominated by the district health officer (DHO) as part of a secondary board to certify such deaths. A primary medical board at the hospital level will also oversee the process.



The Supreme Court’s ruling required two medical boards—one at the hospital and one at the district level—to assess these cases. The new rule will apply to both government and private medical establishments across the state, reported TOI.

Dr Roop Gursahani, a neurologist from Mumbai’s PD Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, praised the move, noting that while states like Goa, Maharashtra, and Kerala have introduced some regulations, they have been inconsistent. “Karnataka has set a precedent by becoming the first state to fully implement the ‘right to die with dignity’ for terminally ill patients,” he said.



Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed that the decision would be beneficial for both doctors and the families of patients who have no chance of recovery. He emphasized that this decision should not be confused with euthanasia, as it only applies to patients on life support who are non-responsive to treatment.

Rao also highlighted the introduction of the Advance Medical Directive (AMD), akin to a living will, which allows patients to document their medical treatment wishes for the future. As part of the AMD, patients are required to nominate two individuals to make healthcare decisions on their behalf if they lose the ability to make decisions for themselves. This document will help medical professionals determine the type of treatment a patient may or may not want.

