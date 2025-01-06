Karnataka: 8-year-old student dies of heart attack in Chamarajanagar

An 8-year-old girl, Tejaswini, studying in 3rd grade at St. Francis School in Chamarajanagar, tragically died after suffering a sudden heart attack. Despite being healthy in the morning, she collapsed at school and was declared dead at the hospital, leaving her family devastated.

Karnataka: 8-year-old student dies of heart attack in Chamarajanagar vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 5:06 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 5:06 PM IST

A tragic incident unfolded in Chamarajanagar when an 8-year-old girl, Tejaswini, studying in 3rd grade, passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack at school. The heart-wrenching event took place at St. Francis School, leaving her family and classmates in shock and disbelief.

Tejaswini had gone to school like any other day, with her parents bidding her farewell in the morning. Little did they know, it would be the last time they would see their daughter alive. In a devastating twist, the young girl collapsed while attempting to show her book to the teacher at around 11:30 a.m. She had just gotten up from her bench when she suddenly lost consciousness, clutching the wall for support.

Karnataka bus fare hike: Tension between passengers and conductors over ticket price increase

Her teacher immediately rushed to her aid and transported her to the nearby hospital. However, despite the quick response, Tejaswini was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. The tragic event left the school community and her family in deep sorrow, as Tejaswini’s sudden death shocked everyone who knew her. 

Bengaluru: Techie couple die by suicide after poisoning two children in Sadashivanagar

St. Francis School Principal Brother Prabhakaran shared that Tejaswini was in good health when she arrived at school that morning, adding to the mystery and sadness of her untimely passing. The cause of her death was later confirmed to be a heart attack, a condition that typically affects adults but has tragically claimed the life of this innocent child.

For her parents, who had sent Tejaswini to a private school with dreams of providing her with a bright future, the loss is unbearable. Their hopes of seeing their daughter grow up, complete her education, and build a life for herself have been shattered in the blink of an eye.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka govt moves SC to cancel bail of Actor Darshan, others in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka govt moves SC to cancel bail of Actor Darshan, others in Renukaswamy murder case

Karnataka bus fare hike: Tension between passengers and conductors over ticket price increase vkp

Karnataka bus fare hike: Tension between passengers and conductors over ticket price increase

Bengaluru: 29-year-old IIM student found dead in hostel campus, suspected to have fallen from balcony vkp

Bengaluru: 29-year-old IIM student found dead in hostel campus, suspected to have fallen from balcony

Bengaluru: Techie couple die by self death after poisoning two children in Sadashivanagar vkp

Bengaluru: Techie couple die by suicide after poisoning two children in Sadashivanagar

Bengaluru Karnataka weather update low temperatures persist check 7 day forecast inside gcw

Bengaluru, Karnataka weather update: Low temperatures persist | Check 7-day forecast inside

Recent Stories

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny shk

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah snt

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: Top 5 powerful cars under Rs 15 lakh in India gcw

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: Top 5 powerful cars under Rs 15 lakh in India

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney vkp

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus As Its AI Search Engine Reaches Milestone: Retail’s Bullish

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus As Its AI Search Engine Reaches Milestone: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon