Karnataka: 8-year-old student dies of heart attack in Chamarajanagar

Tejaswini had gone to school like any other day, with her parents bidding her farewell in the morning. Little did they know, it would be the last time they would see their daughter alive. In a devastating twist, the young girl collapsed while attempting to show her book to the teacher at around 11:30 a.m. She had just gotten up from her bench when she suddenly lost consciousness, clutching the wall for support.



Her teacher immediately rushed to her aid and transported her to the nearby hospital. However, despite the quick response, Tejaswini was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. The tragic event left the school community and her family in deep sorrow, as Tejaswini’s sudden death shocked everyone who knew her.



St. Francis School Principal Brother Prabhakaran shared that Tejaswini was in good health when she arrived at school that morning, adding to the mystery and sadness of her untimely passing. The cause of her death was later confirmed to be a heart attack, a condition that typically affects adults but has tragically claimed the life of this innocent child.

For her parents, who had sent Tejaswini to a private school with dreams of providing her with a bright future, the loss is unbearable. Their hopes of seeing their daughter grow up, complete her education, and build a life for herself have been shattered in the blink of an eye.

