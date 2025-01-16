Karnataka: 15-year-old girl alleges harassment by two minor boys, takes her life in Gadag

A 15-year-old girl from Gadag, Khushi, took her own life after enduring daily harassment from two minor boys. Despite her distress, her family dismissed her concerns. Following the tragedy, her parents filed a police complaint, demanding action against the boys involved in the harassment.

Karnataka: 15-year-old girl alleges harassment by two minor boys, takes her life in Gadag
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 5:27 PM IST

A tragic incident has occurred in Gadag district, where a 15-year-old girl, identified as Khushi, took her own life after reportedly enduring daily harassment from two minor boys. The heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Bangar Colony, Gajendragad town, where the girl, a 9th-grade student, chose to hang herself at home when no one was present.

Khushi, in her final moments, had reportedly accused two boys of following and harassing her on her way to and from school every day. Despite her distress, the family dismissed her concerns and failed to take the matter seriously. Unable to share her feelings with her family any further, the young girl remained silent about the harassment.

Karnataka: Husband ends life alleging wife's harassment; Death note sparks investigation

After the tragic incident, the grieving parents of Khushi filed a complaint with the police, demanding action against the two minors who they believe were responsible for their daughter's suffering. A case has now been registered at the Gajendragad police station based on the complaint. 

This incident has left the community shaken, with many urging authorities to take swift and strict action to prevent such tragedies in the future. 

