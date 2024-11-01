Kannadigas should raise Kannada flag's glory everywhere, says DCM DK Shivakumar

During Kannada Rajyotsava in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged Kannadigas to proudly display the Kannada flag, emphasizing the importance of language and culture. He also criticized BJP MLA Yatnal’s letter to PM Modi regarding Waqf property, dismissing it as nonsensical and irrational.

First Published Nov 1, 2024, 2:21 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

Today, during the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at Bengaluru’s Kantheerava Stadium, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar encouraged Kannadigas to "fly the Kannada flag high" as a mark of cultural pride and unity. Addressing the event organized by the Department of Education and Literacy, he urged attendees to remember the essence of Kannada heritage with the message: ‘Acharake arasanagu, Nitieke prabhuvagu, Maatinalli chudamaniyagu, Ni Jyotiyagu jagakella’ which translates to embodying righteousness, integrity, and radiance that shines for all. 

This year, the Karnataka government has mandated the Kannada flag be prominently displayed in all institutions across the Bengaluru city district. Shivakumar highlighted that Karnataka holds a unique place as the only state with its official state song and flag, set to Kuvempu’s lyrics. "Our language, Kannada, is not just a mother tongue; it’s a language with a 2,000-year legacy that speaks from the heart," Shivakumar stated. He urged efforts to protect and celebrate Kannada as a valuable part of Karnataka's identity.

PM Modi wishes in Kannada as Karnataka celebrates 69th Kannada Rajyotsava amid Deepavali

Highlighting the global presence of Kannadigas, Shivakumar mentioned that the Kannada-speaking community stands united worldwide. “You all are an asset to our state, like treasures that keep our culture and pride alive. The respect we hold for Kannada should be cherished as one does for their parents,” he emphasized, urging everyone to uphold the honour of Kannada wherever they go.

Rebuttal to Yatnal’s letter

Referring to BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the nationalization of Waqf properties, Shivakumar took a critical stance. “Some people speak out of turn, and I don’t care to engage with their nonsense. His mind seems affected; he’s lost his rationality,” the Deputy CM remarked, directly responding to Yatnal’s controversial statements.  

