BREAKING: NIA arrests suspected terrorist working as security guard in Bengaluru; linked to Guwahati IED case

A suspected terrorist, Girish Bora alias Gautham, linked to the banned ULFA group, was arrested by Assam NIA in Bengaluru’s Jigani area. He allegedly planted IED bombs in Guwahati and worked as a security guard under a false identity. Further investigation is ongoing.

A suspected terrorist, Girish Bora alias Gautham, was arrested by Assam NIA (National Investigation Agency) officials from Bengaluru’s Jigani area on the outskirts of the city. The suspect is believed to be associated with the banned ULFA (United Liberation Front of Asom) group and had been living in Bengaluru with his family while working as a security guard under a false identity.

The NIA team, acting on credible intelligence, arrested Bora yesterday, suspecting him of involvement in planting an IED bomb in Guwahati in August. The investigation has revealed that Bora, who joined a private company in Bengaluru under the alias Gautham, had been involved in planting multiple IEDs, with up to five bombs reportedly placed in Guwahati.



NIA chargesheets four accused in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case; details here

Bora had relocated to Jigani, Anekal Taluk, a suburb of Bengaluru, after the bombings. It is suspected that he was planning further activities while residing in the area. The Assam NIA team conducted a raid and arrested Bora, seizing his mobile phone and several documents from his possession. The suspect was produced in a local court in Bengaluru before being taken into custody and transported back to Assam for further investigation.



NIA arrests key accused in Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahir case at Bengaluru airport

Authorities believe Bora had joined the company as a security guard to lay low and avoid suspicion while plotting additional attacks. His arrest comes as a major success for law enforcement in curbing potential terrorist threats.

Further details on the case are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Latest Videos