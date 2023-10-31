Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Impersonating cab driver takes Bengaluru man on scary drive, redditor tracks him live

    A disturbing incident in Bengaluru raises ride-hailing safety concerns as an imposter driver forcibly takes a passenger in a fake Ola cab. Reddit community rallies to assist, tracking the situation, leading to the imposter's apprehension with the help of Bengaluru police. Users are urged to verify driver details and report suspicious activity for safety.
     

    Impersonating cab driver takes Bengaluru man on scary drive, redditor tracks him live vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    A recent incident in Bengaluru has raised concerns about the safety of ride-hailing services. A local resident, who goes by the username @jewish_cyborg on Reddit, shared a terrifying experience on the platform. He described how he was forcibly taken on a ride by a private taxi driver who pretended to be an Ola cab driver, despite the fact that the passenger had initially booked an Ola ride. This imposter driver took the passenger's bags and refused to stop when requested, as reported by a news website.

    Shaken by the incident, the passenger turned to the Reddit community for help. He shared a photo of the fake cab driver and provided details of the distressing episode. In a heartening show of solidarity, fellow Redditors came together to support him, offering real-time assistance to ensure his safety. One vigilant Reddit user, @kartlad, took it upon himself to track the passenger and the vehicle, continually updating the online community on their whereabouts as the situation unfolded.

    Bengaluru woman cancels ride, shockingly receives nude photos from driver

    Thanks to the collective efforts of the online community and the close communication with the victim's family, who stayed in contact via a video call, the imposter driver was eventually forced to stop and release the passenger. The prompt response of the Bengaluru police, who were contacted through emergency services, played a pivotal role in resolving the crisis.

    Users are strongly advised to verify their driver's identity by confirming the driver's name, photo, and vehicle details before getting into the car. If any suspicious activity is observed, it is crucial to report it to the authorities promptly.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Leopard spotted in Bengaluru: Residents on high alert as officials conduct search operation in Bommanahalli vkp

    Leopard spotted in Bengaluru: Residents on high alert as officials conduct search operation in Bommanahalli

    KKRTC suspends bus services to Maharashtra as protestors torch bus over Maratha reservation issue vkp

    KKRTC suspends bus services to Maharashtra as protestors torch bus over Maratha reservation issue

    Karnataka: Another suicide reported at Netravati bridge, echoes CCD owner VG Siddhartha's death vkp

    Karnataka: Another suicide reported at Netravati bridge, echoes CCD owner VG Siddhartha's death

    BBMP's innovative 'Land Bank' plan to boost waste disposal in Bengaluru vkp

    BBMP's innovative 'Land Bank' plan to boost waste disposal in Bengaluru

    Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Congress govt of injustice on water issues

    Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Congress govt of injustice on water issues

    Recent Stories

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 foods to avoid eating a day before fasting ATG EAI

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 foods to avoid eating a day before fasting

    7 ways to manage anxiety and fear RBA EAI

    7 ways to manage anxiety and fear

    Harrdy Sandhu recalls stage harassment says, 'A lady hugged me, licked my ear' RKK

    Harrdy Sandhu recalls stage harassment says, 'A lady hugged me, licked my ear'

    Legendary MiG-21 Bison fighter jets bid adieu for Indian Air Force with final flight; netizens react AJR

    Legendary MiG-21 Bison fighter jets bid adieu for Indian Air Force with final flight; netizens react

    Aishwarya Rai Birthday: 7 famous Cannes Red Carpet looks ATG

    Aishwarya Rai Birthday: 7 famous Cannes Red Carpet looks

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon