Hubballi is prepared for a potential Covid surge, says Minister Santosh Lad. No cases reported yet. KMCRI facilities reactivated with adequate medicine, oxygen, and beds. Covid kits are awaited, and testing will begin soon.

Hubballi: Following government directives, the district administration has made all necessary preparations at KIMS (formerly KMCRI) to handle any potential surge in Covid-19 cases. District In-charge Minister Santosh Lad assured that the district is fully prepared to face any situation and clarified that no Covid cases have been detected so far. He made this statement after inspecting the Covid testing centre at KIMS and holding a meeting with doctors.

All facilities established at KIMS during the previous Covid wave have been reviewed and reactivated. "We have sufficient stocks of medicines, oxygen, and ventilators. There are no issues at present," the minister stated. He also said that patients admitted to hospitals with respiratory illnesses are being closely monitored. Although Covid testing kits have not yet arrived, they are expected by the weekend, after which random testing will commence. The minister also enquired about the stock of medicines and instructed doctors to check for expired or near-expiry medicines.

District Collector Divyaprabhu confirmed that all Covid-related facilities are available in government hospitals. She emphasised that the current severity of Covid is not as high as before and urged the public not to panic. People showing symptoms should get tested, she advised.

Dr Rajashekhar Dyaberi detailed the hospital’s Covid preparedness: 40 beds have been arranged for Covid patients, with 25 ventilator-equipped beds ready. Preparations for oxygen supply and RT-PCR testing have been completed. Testing will begin as soon as the kits arrive. Treatment guidelines received from the government recommend home isolation for mild cases and hospitalisation for severe symptoms. Medical teams have been formed under various doctors in accordance with these guideline

During a subsequent meeting, Dr Hemalatha provided information on the district's maternal mortality rate. The minister expressed concern over the rising maternal deaths and directed the district administration to submit a report analysing the issue and suggesting preventive measures. He acknowledged that pregnant women are being provided nutritious food and are being monitored by ASHA and Anganwadi workers. However, he stressed the need to understand the root causes behind the rising mortality. He also urged doctors to reduce the number of Caesarean deliveries and raise awareness about natural births.

Minister visits wards

The minister visited the special treatment unit designated for Covid care, inspecting equipment and beds. He also visited various hospital wards and interacted with patients, enquiring about their treatment and the cleanliness of the facility. Some patients shared their grievances, prompting the minister to instruct hospital authorities to prioritise hygiene and cleanliness

Memorandum submitted

Aam Aadmi Party workers submitted a memorandum to the minister alleging discrimination in the allocation of shops on the KIMS premises. The minister assured them that he would look into the matter and take necessary action. D group employees also submitted a memorandum regarding salary issues.

Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rudresh Ghali, as well as senior and junior doctors, were present during the minister’s visit.