    Experts question prioritisation of Skydeck project in Bengaluru amidst traffic, infrastructure challenges

    The inclusion of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's 250-metre Skydeck project in the 2024 budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sparked debates among officials and experts regarding its necessity and prioritisation, especially in the face of pressing infrastructure challenges plaguing Bengaluru.

    Srishti ms
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

    Originally intended to enhance Bengaluru's image, create job opportunities, and attract tourists, the Skydeck project, constructed on state government-owned NGEF land at a cost of approximately Rs. 350 crore over a three-year period, aims to feature gardens, parking facilities, seating areas, rooftop restaurants, viewpoints, and solar panels for natural lighting.
    Also Read: Bengaluru's ambitious Skydeck project aims to soar as India's tallest viewing tower (WATCH)

    However, government sources reveal that officials have raised concerns about the project's necessity during pre-budget discussions. Many argue that immediate attention should be directed towards addressing critical infrastructure issues such as sewer lines, storm drains, and traffic congestion to improve the city's image and functionality.
     
    Traffic congestion remains a major concern for Bengaluru, particularly affecting tech professionals and corporate employees commuting from the outskirts. Companies have been forced to adjust office hours due to traffic congestion, prompting appeals from organisations like the Association of Outer Ring Road Companies to address the issue urgently.
     
    Moreover, Bengaluru lags behind in clean city rankings, highlighting the need for prioritising solid waste management. The proposal to divide the city into four zones for waste management, originally suggested by the Solid Waste Management Committee of the National Green Tribunal, is now in effect but requires significant attention and implementation.
     
    In light of these pressing challenges, few officials question the rationale behind prioritising the Skydeck project. With the Chief Minister himself acknowledging the budget deficit, BBMP officials emphasise the need to focus on essential city development projects rather than allocating resources to initiatives like the Skydeck project at this time.
     

