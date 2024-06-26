Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    DK Shivakumar would not have been MLA if I had contested 1989 elections: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

    Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy suggested that his involvement in the 1985 Satanur elections could have changed rival DK Shivakumar's political fate. Kumaraswamy emphasized his role in Deve Gowda's campaign and hinted that Shivakumar's MLA position in 1989 might have been different if he had contested the by-elections, highlighting their longstanding political rivalry.

    DK Shivakumar would not have been MLA if I had contested 1989 elections: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has sparked a political debate by asserting that his involvement in the 1985 Satanur assembly elections could have altered the course of history for his rival, DK Shivakumar. In a recent statement, Kumaraswamy suggested that had he contested the subsequent by-elections as planned, DK Shivakumar might not have secured his MLA position in 1989.

    Reflecting on their political trajectories, Kumaraswamy responded to DK Shivakumar's assertion of seniority, emphasizing a ten-year difference in their political careers. "DK may claim seniority now, but back in 1985, during Deve Gowda's campaign in Satanur, I played a pivotal role," stated Kumaraswamy. He further explained that his decision not to contest in the by-election allowed DK Shivakumar to assume the MLA role, which he believes might have been different had he pursued his electoral ambitions then.

    New chapter in Karnataka politics: DK Shivakumar unveils master plan for Channapatna

    The remarks come amidst ongoing political tensions between the two leaders, both stalwarts of Karnataka politics. Kumaraswamy's recollection of past events underscores the intricate dynamics and competitive spirit within the state's political landscape. DK Shivakumar, known for his strong political presence in Channapatna, has yet to respond directly to Kumaraswamy's remarks.

    The exchange highlights not only their personal histories but also the broader implications for Karnataka's political future. As both leaders continue to navigate their roles in the state's governance, their past interactions and strategic decisions remain pivotal in shaping current political narratives.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
