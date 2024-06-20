New chapter in Karnataka politics: DK Shivakumar unveils master plan for Channapatna

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced an agenda for Channapatna, signalling a fresh phase in the region's development trajectory. Following a meeting with officials wednessday, Shivakumar emphasised the need for sustained engagement, stating that a single day's meeting is insufficient to address the town's challenges.

Shivakumar pointed out that Channapatna has yet to host a single KDP (Karnataka Development Programme) meeting, highlighting gaps in developmental initiatives like housing schemes for the underprivileged. Promising proactive measures, he declared plans to personally visit three panchayats daily to expedite solutions and ensure government schemes reach every doorstep in the constituency.

Addressing speculation about his electoral plans, Shivakumar hinted at contesting from Channapatna in the upcoming by-elections, framing it as a new chapter in his political journey. "It is up to the people and the party to decide who should contest." I will respect and adhere to their decision," he affirmed, underscoring his commitment to securing the government's stability for the next five years.

Responding to statements from former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy regarding the focus of the DK brothers on Channapatna, Shivakumar redirected attention to broader state-wide development goals. "My vision encompasses the entirety of Karnataka. I am focused on the welfare and progress of all its people," he asserted, aiming to consolidate his leadership role with an inclusive approach.

Shivakumar also addressed remarks made by Kumaraswamy regarding familial dynamics, stating, "Let him speak. My priorities lie in serving the people and advancing developmental agendas."



