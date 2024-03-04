Disturbing incident unfolds in Bengaluru: Mother accused of assaulting 3-year-old, confining him

A distressing case of child abuse in Hoskerehalli, Bengaluru, involves a mother accused of subjecting her 2 to 3-year-old child to severe physical assault, leaving scars covering the child's body, including the genitals. Concerned neighbours intervened upon hearing the child's cries, leading to rescue and placement under the Children's Commission's care.

Residents of Hoskerehalli in Girinagar, Bengaluru, were left in utter disbelief as a distressing case of child abuse came to light. A mother, whose identity is withheld, stands accused of subjecting her own 2 to 3-year-old child to severe physical assault, resulting in scars covering the innocent child's body, including the genitals. The gruesome incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about child safety and parental responsibility in the community.

The mother is accused of causing serious harm to her child, resulting in scars that show terrible suffering. Reports say the mother, whose name is not known, lived a lifestyle that didn't seem right for being a mother. People saw her leaving for work dressed in clothes that didn't match being a mom. It seemed like she didn't care about her young child left at home.



The child, barely 2 to 3 years old, bore the brunt of her neglect, enduring relentless assaults that marred both body and spirit. The distressing details emerged as concerned neighbours intervened, prompted by the child's cries for help echoing from within the confines of the home.

Upon investigation, authorities uncovered a harrowing scene of abuse, with the childbearing visible scars and injuries indicative of prolonged mistreatment. Shockingly, the abuse extended to the child's genitals, leaving a haunting testament to the depth of cruelty inflicted upon the innocent soul.