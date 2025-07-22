Speaker UT Khader, reacting to the Dharmasthala mass burial case, expressed confidence in the SIT probe, urging people to wait for facts and avoid speculation. He emphasised protecting the sanctity of Dharmasthala and ensuring justice.

Mangaluru: The recent burial case in Dharmasthala has ignited widespread discussions across Karnataka, prompting the state government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Speaker UT Khader, speaking in Mangaluru, expressed hope that the investigation would uncover the truth.

Truth Must Prevail: Speaker UT Khader

"The truth must come out. A proper investigation will reveal everything. Whatever legal action is necessary will be taken. It's not right to pass judgement while the investigation is ongoing. Everyone should introspect. Actions that tarnish the sanctity of a place like Dharmasthala should be avoided," said Speaker Khader.

He added, "Institutions are built through money, effort, and trust. Many people benefit from them today. Whoever the culprits are, the truth should emerge, and legal action must follow. Everyone needs to cooperate with the investigation."

39-Year-Old Padmalatha Murder Case Resurfaces

The burial case has also brought renewed attention to the 39-year-old Padmalatha murder case in Dharmasthala, reigniting demands for justice.

Disappearance and Murder of Padmalatha

On December 22, 1986, Padmalatha from Bolyaru village went missing on her way to Ujire College. After 56 days of intensive searching, her skeletal remains were discovered in the Netravati River, with her hands and legs bound. Despite protests and a CID investigation, no suspects were identified, and the case was eventually closed.

Padmalatha was the daughter of a prominent communist leader in Dharmasthala. Allegations of rape and murder have long surrounded the case, which has now come back into the public eye.

Chandravathi Seeks SIT Probe for Sister’s Case

Speaking to Media, Padmalatha's sister Chandravathi said, "We haven't received justice for our sister's murder. In light of the recent developments, our sister's case should also be investigated by the SIT."

Will the SIT Expand Its Scope?

While the SIT has been formed specifically to investigate the recent Dharmasthala burial case, many now await to see whether the decades-old Padmalatha murder will also be included in its scope.