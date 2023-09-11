Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dengue in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah expresses concern

    Bengaluru: 
    With a surge in reported dengue cases across the state in recent days, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has voiced his apprehension and urged vigilance. Over 7,000 dengue cases have been documented in the past few days, with more than 4,000 of these cases concentrated in Bengaluru alone.

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    The Chief Minister held discussions with officials from relevant departments regarding the alarming spread of dengue and has issued directives for the immediate implementation of all necessary preventive measures.

    Within Bengaluru city limits, proactive mosquito control methods, including targeted mosquito control spraying and the identification and cleaning of potential water storage areas, are being diligently executed. 
    Rapid rise in dengue cases: Bengaluru records over 2,000 infections in just one month

    In a plea to the public, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has underscored the importance of maintaining a clean environment around homes and being vigilant against mosquito bites.

    Siddaramaiah has directed the BBMP and BWSSB to ensure that there is no water clogging anywhere in city. 

    He has directed the two civic agencies to undertake intensive cleaning up of drains in city to ensure that the drains does not become breeding ground for mosquitoes.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
