Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Day-long Bengaluru bandh results in Rs 1,500 crore transaction loss; check details

    The recent Bengaluru bandh protesting Cauvery River water release to Tamil Nadu has cost the state government an estimated Rs. 250 crores in losses. Another statewide bandh is expected, with potential losses exceeding Rs. 4,000 crores, painting a grim economic picture for Karnataka.

    Day-long Bengaluru bandh results in Rs 1,500 crore transaction loss; check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    The recent Bengaluru bandh, organized by the Karnataka Water Conservation Committee in protest of the Cauvery River water release to Tamil Nadu, has had significant economic repercussions. It is estimated that the state government has suffered losses amounting to Rs. 250 crores as transactions worth Rs. 1,500 crores ground to a halt during the bandh.

    The impact of this one-day bandh extends beyond the immediate losses. Karnataka is bracing for another state-wide bandh on Friday, September 29. Which is going to disrupt commercial activities and industrial production. During this upcoming bandh, the state is expected to incur losses exceeding Rs. 4,000 crores, with a GST loss of more than Rs. 450 crores, of which 60 per cent will be attributed to Bengaluru.

    Cauvery dispute: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu

    The combined losses to the government and the business sector paint a grim picture, with more than Rs. 700 crores in losses within a single week and businesses losing over Rs. 5,000 crores in revenue.

    "If there is a one-day bandh in Bengaluru, it will cost the state government 250 crores. There will also be a GST loss. In addition to that, business and transactions worth more than one thousand crore rupees will be stopped. So, instead of a bandh, it is better to find another way to fight," said B.V. Gopala Reddy, President of FKCCI.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sandalwood actor Kicha Sudeepa tweets in support of Cauvery struggle, netizens urge him to protest on streets vkp

    Sandalwood actor Kicha Sudeepa tweets in support of Cauvery struggle, netizens urge him to protest on streets

    Bengaluru Braces for Bandh as Section 144 Imposed Amid Cauvery Water Dispute

    Bengaluru Braces for Bandh as Section 144 Imposed Amid Cauvery Water Dispute

    Protests for Cauvery water: A democratic right or challenge to the courts?

    Protests for Cauvery water: A democratic right or challenge to the courts?

    Bengaluru bandh: Dead rat found inside meal supplied to Police personnel vkp

    Bengaluru bandh: Dead rat found inside meal supplied to Police personnel

    Karnataka MLA Yatnal's appeal calls to boycott films of actors ignoring Cauvery issue vkp

    Karnataka MLA Yatnal's appeal calls to boycott films of actors ignoring Cauvery issue

    Recent Stories

    Naseeruddin Shah could not sit through RRR and Pushpa; advocates for more nuanced films ATG

    Naseeruddin Shah could not sit through RRR and Pushpa; advocates for more nuanced films

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav reception: Why did the couple cancel Chandigarh, Delhi receptions? Read to know ATG

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav reception: Why did the couple cancel Chandigarh, Delhi receptions? Read to know

    NIA conducts raid in 51 locations to dismantle Khalistani gangster network; check details AJR

    NIA conduct raids in 51 locations to dismantle Khalistani gangster network; check details

    Asian Games 2023: India secures Gold in Women's 25m pistol team event in Hangzhou osf

    Asian Games 2023: India secures Gold in Women's 25m pistol team event in Hangzhou

    LEO Audio launch: Thalapathy Vijay starrer cancels audio launch for THIS reason; Read more rkn

    LEO Audio launch: Thalapathy Vijay starrer cancels audio launch for THIS reason; Read more

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon