Bengaluru: College student chased, harassed after two men force their way into cab; rescued by locals

A 24-year-old college student in east Bengaluru endured a harrowing experience in the early hours of Monday when two men forcibly entered her cab and attempted to assault her. The attackers fled the scene only after locals intervened. As per the complaint filed by the victim, an undergraduate student from a private college residing in Kammanahalli, the incident took place between 2 am and 3 am.

The student, originally from a northeastern state, had booked a cab through an aggregator around 2 am to bring a friend from Whitefield to her residence.

As soon as the cab arrived, she stepped out of her house and got into the vehicle. However, just as she closed the door, two unidentified men attempted to force their way into the back seat where she was seated.

The girl was startled and immediately protested against the two men trying to enter the car. The driver, who was also unaware of their identities, got into an argument with them.

Realizing the danger, she quickly stepped out of the vehicle and ran toward her house. One of the attackers chased after her, grabbed her by the neck from behind, and when she struggled to escape, he struck her and pushed her to the ground. According to her complaint, he attempted to strip her while touching her inappropriately and sexually harassing her.

Meanwhile, the driver was occupied fighting off the second intruder. The girl's screams alerted nearby residents, who rushed to her aid, prompting the assailants to flee the scene.

The girl immediately dialed the emergency helpline 112, and a Hoysala patrol vehicle arrived at the scene to assist her. However, since she had an exam in the morning, she approached the police only after completing her test.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under BNS Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment). She described the attackers as men in their late 20s or 30s. Since the incident occurred in an area without CCTV cameras, authorities are reviewing footage from nearby locations to gather evidence, a police officer said.

