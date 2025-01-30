Bengaluru: College student chased, harassed after two men force their way into cab; rescued by locals

A 24-year-old college student in Bengaluru narrowly escaped an attempted sexual assault after two men forced their way into her cab in the early hours of Monday. The victim managed to flee, but one of the attackers chased and assaulted her before locals intervened, forcing them to escape.

Bengaluru: College student chased, harassed after two men force their way into cab; rescued by locals anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 2:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 2:55 PM IST

A 24-year-old college student in east Bengaluru endured a harrowing experience in the early hours of Monday when two men forcibly entered her cab and attempted to assault her. The attackers fled the scene only after locals intervened. As per the complaint filed by the victim, an undergraduate student from a private college residing in Kammanahalli, the incident took place between 2 am and 3 am.

Rakesh Rathore, Congress MP from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, arrested in rape case (WATCH)

The student, originally from a northeastern state, had booked a cab through an aggregator around 2 am to bring a friend from Whitefield to her residence.
As soon as the cab arrived, she stepped out of her house and got into the vehicle. However, just as she closed the door, two unidentified men attempted to force their way into the back seat where she was seated.

The girl was startled and immediately protested against the two men trying to enter the car. The driver, who was also unaware of their identities, got into an argument with them.

Realizing the danger, she quickly stepped out of the vehicle and ran toward her house. One of the attackers chased after her, grabbed her by the neck from behind, and when she struggled to escape, he struck her and pushed her to the ground. According to her complaint, he attempted to strip her while touching her inappropriately and sexually harassing her.

Meanwhile, the driver was occupied fighting off the second intruder. The girl's screams alerted nearby residents, who rushed to her aid, prompting the assailants to flee the scene.

The girl immediately dialed the emergency helpline 112, and a Hoysala patrol vehicle arrived at the scene to assist her. However, since she had an exam in the morning, she approached the police only after completing her test.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under BNS Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment). She described the attackers as men in their late 20s or 30s. Since the incident occurred in an area without CCTV cameras, authorities are reviewing footage from nearby locations to gather evidence, a police officer said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH)

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man murders mother-in-law after she intervenes in couple's fight, dumps body in canal vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man murders mother-in-law after she intervenes in couple's fight, dumps body in canal

Karnataka SHOCKER! 20-year-old woman raped by factory worker in Bidadi, accused arrested vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! 20-year-old woman raped by factory worker in Bidadi, accused arrested

Maha Kumbh tragedy: Mother, daughter from Karnataka's Belagavi killed in stampede vkp

Maha Kumbh tragedy: Mother, daughter from Karnataka's Belagavi killed in stampede

Karnataka govt to impose additional cess on 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers from February 1; Read this vkp

Karnataka govt to impose additional cess on 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers from February 1; Read this

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu weather update THESE districts to get heavy rainfall check full forecast here gcw

Tamil Nadu weather update: THESE districts to get heavy rainfall | Check full forecast here

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon compared dmn

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon compared

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH)

Christopher Nolan teams up with Benny Safdie again for 'The Odyssey'; Read on NTI

Christopher Nolan teams up with Benny Safdie again for ‘The Odyssey’; Read on

5 skiers killed in two avalanches in French Alps, four Norwegian nationals among the victims anr

5 skiers killed in two avalanches in French Alps, four Norwegian nationals among the victims

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon