Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘Conspiracy inside Karnataka Congress for CM’s chair’: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress of significant internal strife and poor governance. He claimed that the party is facing leadership conflicts and has mishandled the drought crisis and education sector, criticizing the state's implementation of the National Education Policy. Bommai expects major changes within the Congress at state and national levels.

    Conspiracy inside Karnataka Congress for CM's chair: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 22, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    In a striking statement on Tuesday, Karnataka's former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that the Congress is experiencing significant internal turmoil with multiple contenders vying for the Chief Minister's position. His comments came amid increasing speculation about discord within the state unit of the Congress party following the recent Lok Sabha elections.

    Addressing the media, Bommai highlighted the visible signs of strain within the state leadership, saying, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself hinted at difficulties in rallying voter support, stating that without a substantial voter turnout, securing power would be challenging. Simultaneously, DK Shivakumar seems dissatisfied for not being elected as Chief Minister. It's clear from these developments that not all is well within the government."

    Karnataka: Several districts experience heavy downpour on Tuesday; IMD hints at rainfall dip for few days

    Bommai further noted that the Congress party is on the brink of undergoing significant changes at both the state and national levels. "The internal conflicts have only been on pause due to the elections. We are likely to see major shifts within the All India Congress Committee, which will undoubtedly impact the state dynamics as well," he explained.

    The former CM also touched upon the challenges in governance faced by the current administration, particularly criticizing their handling of the ongoing drought crisis. "The state government has failed to allocate necessary funds for drought management. Despite severe conditions, not a single penny has been spent, which clearly shows an anti-farmer stance," Bommai asserted.

    Zipline tragedy: Bengaluru woman dies after cable snaps at Ramanagara resort

    Turning his focus to the education sector, Bommai accused the state government of neglect and mismanagement. "In the past year, there has been a complete deterioration in the education sector. School construction projects have been halted midway, and there's considerable confusion regarding the appointment of teachers," he stated, expressing dissatisfaction with the budget allocation for education.

    Furthermore, Bommai criticised the current government's approach to the National Education Policy (NEP), which was introduced during his tenure. "We initiated the NEP, but the Congress government has only contributed to further chaos within the educational system by not implementing it effectively," he remarked.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Several districts experience heavy downpour on Tuesday; IMD hints at rainfall dip for few days vkp

    Karnataka: Several districts experience heavy downpour on Tuesday; IMD hints at rainfall dip for few days

    Karnataka: 1 dead, 2 injured after boiler explodes inside factory in Belagavi's Athani vkp

    Karnataka: 1 dead, 2 injured after boiler explodes inside factory in Belagavi's Athani

    Bengaluru now at ease: Water crisis relieved as BWSSB reports overflow of reservoirs vkp

    Bengaluru now at ease: Water crisis relieved as BWSSB reports overflow of reservoirs

    Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport retracts entry fee to vehicles amid huge backlash vkp

    Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport retracts entry fee to vehicles amid huge backlash

    Bad news for Bengaluru meat lovers: Chicken, mutton and egg prices hiked amid rains; rates expected to soar vkp

    Bad news for Bengaluru meat lovers: Chicken, mutton and egg prices hiked amid rains; rates expected to soar

    Recent Stories

    Is Rakhi Sawant's life at risk? Ex-husband Ritesh claims actress is getting death threats RBA

    Is Rakhi Sawant's life at risk? Ex-husband Ritesh claims actress is getting death threats

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-96 May 22 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-96 May 22 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Entertainment Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar: A love story for the ages osf

    Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar: A love story for the ages

    Kerala: Periyar River hit by mass fish deaths amid suspected effluent discharge; farmers in distress anr

    Kerala: Periyar River hit by mass fish deaths amid suspected effluent discharge; farmers in distress

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen spent Rs 48,000 in 90 minutes at pub, barred from driving till age 25 gcw

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen spent Rs 48,000 in 90 minutes at pub, barred from driving till age 25

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon