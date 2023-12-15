Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Security breach at Parliament: Did the planning begin from Mysuru?

    Startling revelations on a Parliament security breach unveil a group, Bhagat Singh Fans Club, planning discussions within Parliament on national issues. Six individuals orchestrated smoke bomb attacks, breaching security on the anniversary, aiming to spotlight societal grievances. Investigations highlight their strategic planning and execution, shaking the Parliament's sanctity.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 9:38 AM IST

    Startling revelations have emerged regarding a significant security breach involving smoke bombs both inside and outside Parliament in Mysuru. Investigations have shed light on like-minded individuals from different states, connected through an internet group named Bhagat Singh Fans Club. Preliminary findings indicate their discussions on the Signal app, delving into issues such as price hikes, unemployment, and farmer and worker grievances.

    These individuals, after initial virtual acquaintance, called a meeting in Mysuru 18 months ago to strategize drawing the government's attention to the nation's pressing issues. They aimed to produce discussions within Parliament on these issues, prompting a plan of action.

    Parliament security breach: '18 months of planning linked to 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club' page,' says Police

    The plan took shape nine months later during the Chandigarh farmers' agitation last March, where the group of six individuals reassembled to refine their attack strategy. Among them, Sagar Sharma from Lucknow conducted security assessments around the new Parliament location, while Manoranjan scrutinised the existing security arrangements inside the Parliament premises.

    Parlianment security breach: A look at how visitor passes are issued

    The accused, in a bid to spotlight the country's problems, plotted an attack on Parliament's anniversary incident in 2001. Arriving in Delhi on December 10, Sharma, Manoranjan, Neelam, and Amol Shinde stayed in Gurugram, making final preparations for their assault.

    On the day of the incident, the accused was near India Gate, where Shinde distributed smoke cans. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, possessing passes, breached security to access the audience gallery and later detonated smoke bombs inside the venue. Meanwhile, Neelam and Amol executed a similar act outside Parliament. Lalit Sharma, present at the scene, filmed the explosion using his mobile phone before absconding.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 9:38 AM IST
