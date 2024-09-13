Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu demands more water despite double-flow from Karnataka

    Tamil Nadu has asked the CWRC for more water next month, despite Karnataka releasing 192.371 tmc, exceeding the 99.86 tmc required. Tamil Nadu cites inconsistent water release timing by Karnataka and seeks adherence to tribunal and court decisions. The CWRC advised better water management.

    Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu demands more water despite double-flow from Karnataka vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    In the ongoing Cauvery water dispute, Tamil Nadu has urged the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release additional water next month, despite Karnataka already flowing a surplus of 92 tmc of water till September 11. This demand comes after a recent CWRC meeting held on September 12, 2024.

    During the meeting, it was noted that Karnataka had released 192.371 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu, far exceeding the 99.86 tmc required up to September 11. Karnataka has requested that this excess water be credited toward its future water releases.

    Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announces 20-30% water tariff hike due to BWSSB financial struggles

    Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, has only released excess water from its reservoirs into Karnataka's reservoirs. Tamil Nadu's officials have pointed out that Karnataka has been consistent in releasing water only after its reservoirs are full. As a result, Tamil Nadu has asked the CWRC to enforce the water release directives as per the Cauvery Tribunal's final decision and the Supreme Court's judgment in the coming months.

    The CWRC concluded the meeting with a suggestion for both states to use water more judiciously and to ensure that reservoirs are adequately stocked. No specific resolutions or orders were issued regarding Tamil Nadu's request for additional water.

