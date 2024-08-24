Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announces 20-30% water tariff hike due to BWSSB financial struggles

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Cauvery Water at Your Doorstep' campaign, Shivakumar justified the tariff increase by highlighting the financial strain the BWSSB has been enduring. He stressed that without this adjustment, the board could face collapse, jeopardizing its ability to cover operational costs and support its employees.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday (August 24) announced that a significant increase in water tariffs, ranging from 20 to 30 percent, is unavoidable due to the severe financial difficulties faced by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). The proposed hike comes after a 12-13 year period without any increase in water rates.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Cauvery Water at Your Doorstep' campaign, Shivakumar justified the tariff increase by highlighting the financial strain the BWSSB has been enduring. He stressed that without this adjustment, the board could face collapse, jeopardizing its ability to cover operational costs and support its employees.

"There has been no water tariff hike in the last 12-13 years. The BWSSB is struggling to manage its finances. The increase is inevitable and will proceed despite any opposition," Shivakumar said.

The Deputy Chief Minister clarified that while the necessity of the hike is established, the exact amount and the specific segments it will affect are still under consideration. He pointed out that the rising costs of electricity and the need to expand the distribution network are key factors necessitating the increase.

In addition to addressing water tariff concerns, Shivakumar commented on the rising electricity costs and their impact on operational expenses. He stressed the need for comprehensive measures to manage these rising costs effectively.

Rejecting calls for the privatization of BWSSB services, Shivakumar drew from past experiences and studies, including a review of water utility privatization in France. He asserted his firm stance against privatization, citing past proposals and his commitment to maintaining public utility services under government control.

"Despite various proposals and past experiences, including those from JH Patel and SM Krishna's eras, I remain resolute in opposing the privatization of public utilities," he said.

