Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar accused the BJP of blaming the state for GST notices to small traders, stating the Centre fixed the turnover limit. He said the state would write to the Centre, calling for withdrawal of the notices.

14,000 Traders Affected, Including Coconut and Flower Vendors

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “The BJP government at the Centre had fixed a turnover limit of Rs 40 lakh for the GST registration and had also intimated the state governments to follow it. The GST office has issued notices to approximately 14,000 traders, including vendors of tender coconuts, flowers, and vegetables. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, had opposed the GST in the past. The BJP must withdraw the GST notices issued to small traders. The CM will discuss with the officials and take necessary steps on the GST notices issued.”

State to Write to Centre Seeking Justice for Traders

Asked if the state government would write to the Centre about the GST notices, he said, “We will certainly write to them. We need to get justice for our people. It is affecting small and medium traders. Our state contributes the highest to the GST pool.”

In response to inquiries regarding whether the notices were issued in alignment with the tax collection targets established by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said, “The officials are following the rules set by the Centre's GST Council. These notices have been issued due to the pressure from the Central GST Council.”

On PIL Against Formation of GBA Corporations

Deputy Chief Minister on PIL filed against formation of five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, stated, “People are entitled to file PILs. We will correct if we have made any mistakes, but our government is committed to forming five corporations under the GBA. We have had detailed discussions on this with BJP leaders, and we have even formed a joint House committee. Suggestions are accepted even now. They are trying to politicise this issue.”

Replying to a question on AICC General Secretary Surjewala's visit, he said, “The CM and I will travel to Delhi on July 25. The Parliament is also in progress. I don't have any more information.”

SIT Formed for Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case

Meanwhile, addressing queries on the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Dharmasthala mass-burial case, Shivkumar stated, “There are opinions in favour and against. The Home Minister is handling it. There are very senior officials in the team, and it will throw light on it.”

Responding to allegations that the SIT was formed to divert attention, he remarked that the BJP raises issues on every government action, adding, "The issue is getting significant attention in the media. It is our duty to look into it."