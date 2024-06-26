Bengaluru power cut continues: Several areas to face electricity outage today, tomorrow; read this

Residents in Bengaluru are facing extended power disruptions due to ongoing maintenance at the Yellar Bande station. Scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm tomorrow, the maintenance will affect neighbourhoods including AK Ashram Road, RT Nagar 1st Block, Veerannapalya, and others. Expect outages in areas like Veerannapalya Main Road and nearby locales.

Residents across Bengaluru are bracing for continued disruptions in their power supply as the city's power management authorities announce ongoing maintenance work at the Yellar Bande station. Over the past week, many neighbourhoods have experienced frequent power outages, with the situation expected to persist into the coming days.

Tomorrow, from 10 am to 4 pm, emergency maintenance at the Yellar Bande station will necessitate a scheduled power cut affecting several key areas. Residents in AK Ashram Road, Deve Gowda Road, RT Nagar 1st Block, Thimmaiah Garden, Modi Garden, Military area, Veerannapalya, Lumbini Garden, B.W.S.S.B Savage Plot, Mariannapalya, Coffee Board Layout Kempapura, Dasarahalli, Maruti Layout, Bhubaneswarinagar, B.E.L. Corporate Office, Chanakyapuri Layout, Nagavara, MS Ramaiah North City, Thanisandra Main Road, Ashirwad Nagar, Amarajyoti Layout, Rachenahalli Main Road, Maestri Palya, Royal Enclave, Srirampur Village, and V.H.B.C.S. Layout are advised to prepare for the outage.



THESE areas in Bengaluru will face power cut today and tomorrow; read this

Specifically, areas such as Veerannapalya, 17th Cross, Govindpur, Veerannapalya Main Road, Bairappa Layout, and nearby locales will also experience disruptions in their electricity supply during this period.

Latest Videos