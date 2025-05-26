The IMD has forecast continuous rainfall in Bengaluru until May 31, with cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from 19°C to 27°C. Light rain is expected on May 26–27, followed by heavier showers from May 28 to 31.

Bengaluru: In the wake of recent heavy rains that disrupted life in the IT capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for continued rainfall in Bengaluru. The IMD has forecast persistent showers until May 31.

According to the IMD, the city will experience cloudy skies and frequent rainfall in the coming days. Light rain is expected on May 26 and 27, with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 27°C. Heavier downpours are predicted on May 28 and 29, when the minimum temperature may dip to around 19°C. Rain is also likely on May 30 and 31, with temperatures hovering between 20°C and 26°C.

Here’s the Bengaluru weather forecast through May 31

2 deaths in Bengaluru

Two people, including a 12-year-old boy, died of electrocution while attempting to drain rainwater from an apartment complex in the city.

According to Mico Layout police, Manamohan Kamath (63), a resident of Madhuvan Apartments near BTM 2nd Stage, was using a motorised pump on Monday evening to remove water that had entered his home.

"When he connected the pump to a socket, a short circuit occurred, and he suffered an electric shock," said an officer involved in the investigation.

Dinesh (12), the son of a Nepali worker employed at the apartment complex, was standing nearby and also suffered a fatal electric shock.

Both were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The station house officer confirmed that Unnatural Death Reports (UDRs) will be filed in both cases.

This brings the number of pre-monsoon rain-related deaths in the city to three. Earlier, Shashikala (35) died when a compound wall collapsed on her while she was working in a shed at a company in the Mahadevapura police station limits.