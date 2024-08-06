Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Triple riders crush puppy under two-wheeler in Varthur, netizens demand strict action (WATCH)

    In Varthur, Bengaluru, a puppy was tragically crushed by a bike carrying three riders, sparking outrage on social media. The video shows the riders violating traffic rules, not wearing helmets, and doing nothing to assist the injured puppy. The police are now investigating the incident, highlighting the need for stricter road safety enforcement.

    In a heartbreaking incident on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a puppy was crushed by a bike carrying three people. The incident occurred in Varthur and has sparked outrage on social media. The disturbing video shows three riders on a bike, talking and riding when they ran over the puppy. The poor animal was completely crushed, and those who witnessed the incident from a distance were horrified.

    The video was shared widely on social media, tagging the Bengaluru City Police. Responding to the video, the police instructed the Varthur Police to investigate the case. A search has now begun for the individuals involved in the incident.

    Not only were the three riders violating traffic rules by triple riding on a bike, but they were also not wearing helmets. The rider lost control of the bike and ran over the puppy, which became trapped under the vehicle and struggled to free itself.

    Caught on camera: Bengaluru man gropes, molests woman on morning walk, flees scene; WATCH CCTV footage

    Despite the accident, the riders stopped the bike at a distance and did nothing to help the injured puppy. Passersby eventually moved the puppy to the side of the road, but the riders did not come to assist. As the video spread on social media, public outrage grew.

    This incident highlights multiple traffic violations and the need for stricter enforcement of road safety laws. 

